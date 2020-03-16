Arnold Schwarzenegger is the latest high-profile figure to urge his legion of fans to limit their time in public and self-isolate amid the rapidly evolving coronavirus pandemic.

And the 72-year-old Terminator star disposed the timely advice all while handing out baby carrots to his two adorable pets: Miniature pony Whiskey and donkey Lulu.

It’s the surprisingly charming content in this time of crisis you never knew you needed, but it’s oh so brilliant.

In the video that has now been viewed more than 4.5 million times on Twitter, the former Californian governor begged his four million followers to stay home, in a bid to flatten the infection curve.

“The most important thing for you to do is stay home, because there is a curfew now,” Schwarzenegger said.

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

“No one is allowed now, especially someone who is 72 years old – after 65, you’re not allowed out of the house anymore.”

His furry companions then interrupted his public service announcement, intent on munching on the scrumptious vegetables, just moments after the seven-time Mr Olympia champion downed a vegan meal.

“You see, that’s what we do. We don’t go out, we don’t go to restaurants, we don’t do anything like that anymore here. We just eat with Whiskey and Lulu and have a good time,” Schwarzenegger said.

“Restaurants, public gatherings, restaurants, out the window! You stay home.”

He then captioned a wholesome family photo underneath with the rather direct hashtag, #staytheFhome.

His advice comes days after sharing a viral hand-washing tutorial.

His co-star there? Rescue dog Cherry.

The action hero followed in the footsteps of other celebrities, including supermodel Naomi Campbell and singer Miley Cyrus, using their social media clout to spread hygienic advice endorsed by medical experts.

Schwarzenegger’s latest spiel comes as some governments – including Australia’s – face accusations of being “reckless and stupid” over their messaging around the pandemic, resulting in mass confusion around terms like social distancing* and panic-buying in supermarkets.

(* for the record, it’s the practice of proactively avoiding mass gatherings like concerts, bars, sporting events and public transport)