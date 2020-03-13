‘One day at a time’: Upbeat Hanks praises Australian health authorities

An upbeat Tom Hanks has offered advice to his millions of social media followers as he and his wife remain in isolation on the Gold Coast.

“Rita and I want to thank everyone here down under who are taking such good care of us,” Hanks wrote on social media on Friday.

“We have COVID-19 and are in isolation so we don’t spread it to anyone else … There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness.

“We are taking it one day at a time … Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

The Hollywood star and his wife, Rita Wilson, are in quarantine after being diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this week.

Hanks, 63, is a diabetic, which might put him in a higher risk category for more serious complications from the virus.

Earlier, Hanks and Wilson’s son Chet posted a video to social media, with another update on his parents’ health.

“I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They’re not even that sick … They’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously,” he said.

“I think it’s all going to be all right … Everybody stay safe out there. Much love.”

Hanks and singer-songwriter Wilson were diagnosed after a weekend of engagements and sight-seeing in Sydney. The fallout from that has spread to dozens of fans who snapped selfies with the pair – and the Nine Network, whose star Richard Wilkins met Wilson at the Sydney Opera House on Sunday.

A Nine spokesperson confirmed that Wilkins, 65, has been quarantined as he awaits results of a coronavirus test.

“Richard is in the very low-risk category as he briefly spoke to Rita Wilson, but has been tested and is currently off while waiting for results. We are hoping he is on air this weekend,” the spokesperson said.

Hanks is in Australia filming a Baz Lurhmann biopic on Elvis Presley on the Gold Coast. He plays Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker.

He arrived on the Gold Coast in late January, although he returned to the US to attend the Oscars on February 10.

Queensland Health officials believe he and Wilson contracted the potentially lethal virus before they arrived in Australia.

Wilson also appeared on Nine’s Today Extra on Monday with David Campbell and Belinda Russell. The network duo are now also in quarantine.

They were replaced on Friday morning by Brooke Boney and Davina Smith.

Nine said arrangements for future hosts were yet to be confirmed but it was taking all precautions with its stars.

“Our actions are in line with the guidelines set out by the government and health authorities,” it said.

“Those who were in prolonged contact with Ms Wilson have been tested and are self-isolating for 14 days.

“Our premises is currently being thoroughly cleaned in all areas she visited and we are encouraging our employees to monitor their health and practise good hygiene.”

The precautions even extend to A Current Affair host Tracy Grimshaw. She had no contact with Wilson but will be replaced by Karl Stefanovic on Friday night because she had minor surgery last week.

Queensland Health said on Friday the state now had a total of 35 coronavirus cases, including Hanks and Wilson. Eight of those people have since been cleared of the virus.