Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are in an Australian hospital after contracting coronavirus.

The actor issued a statement on Thursday saying he and his wife had felt run down with fevers and body aches, and so took themselves to hospital for testing.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” Hanks wrote on Instagram.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Hanks is in Australia filming a Baz Lurhmann biopic on Elvis Presley on the Gold Coast. He plays Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker, who had a complicated relationship with the star.

He arrived on the Gold Coast in late January, although he returned to the US to attend the Oscars on February 10.

Hanks, 63, is a type two diabetic. He and Wilson are reportedly in hospital on the Gold Coast, where the actor said they would be “tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires”.

“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” he wrote.

Warner Brothers, which will distribute the Elvis film confirmed a case of coronavirus among the crew.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production on the Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” a spokesperson said.

“We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual.

“The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.

“The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

Last Thursday, Wilson – who is a singer-songwriter – performed at the ballroom of the Emporium Hotel South Bank in Brisbane. Their son Truman was in the audience.

She also performed at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday night.

Hanks’ coronavirus diagnosis is the second setback for Lurhmann’s big budget Warner Brothers film at Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast.

The studios were inundated after a major deluge in January that pushed production back until the first week of March.

-with AAP