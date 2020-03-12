Corey Feldman and Hollywood’s most controversial documentaries

Former child star Corey Feldman shocked Hollywood on Monday when he released his self-produced documentary, naming pedophiles in the industry.

For years, The Lost Boys (1987) star has alleged that he and his late co-star and off-screen best friend, Corey Haim, were molested by a number of powerful men in Hollywood in the 1980s.

(My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys named actor Charlie Sheen as one of Haim’s alleged abusers and included the names of five other men.

The documentary’s release marks the 10-year anniversary of Haim’s death.

Haim battled life-long drug and alcohol addiction, which began on the set of Lucas (1986), where Sheen is alleged to have raped him.

Sheen denied the claims when they were first raised in 2017, and then again just hours after the documentary’s premiere.

“These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period,” a spokesperson for the actor told The Wrap.

When industry distributers refused to pick up the documentary, Feldman decided to stream it to customers online for $US20 ($30.87).

But on the night, technical difficulties prevented the stream from working, with Feldman claiming the site had been “hacked” by heavyweights intending to silence him.

IM READING YOUR QUESTION, BUT I HAV NO AMSWERS? THE SITE STOPPED SELLING TIX, AND I AM WAITING 4 THEIR STAFF 2 WAKE UP ON EAST COAST. I WILL UPDATE ALL OF U AS SOON AS I KNOW IF THE FILM WILL STILL STREAM 2DAY! THIS WHOLE THING IS SABOTAGE OF THE HIGHEST ORDER! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 10, 2020

The 48-year-old was still able to premiere the documentary to a handful of guests, including Rosanna Arquette, at the Directors Guild of America’s headquarters in Los Angeles.

The other men named in Feldman’s documentary include his former assistant Jon Grissom, who served on License to Drive (1989) and Dream a Little Dream (1989), which starred Haim and Feldman.

He also named the owner of an 1980s underage nightclub, Soda Pop Club, Alphy Hoffman and his late father, casting director Bobby Hoffman as alleged abusers.

Fellow actor Dominick Bracsia was also named in the documentary.

In 2017, Bracsia told the National Enquirer that Haim had confided in him about Sheen’s alleged abuse.

It’s not the first time – nor will it be the last – a documentary has caused an uproar.

Here’s a quick look at some of the flicks that threatened to bring down Hollywood – or the world.

Leaving Neverland (2019)

Dan Reed’s film focuses on accusations of pedophilia and sexual assault by pop star Michael Jackson.

The film features two survivors of Jackson’s abuse, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, as they share their experiences.

The doco led to widespread media backlash against the late singer, who had already been plagued by rumours of pedophilia since the early 1990s.

Surviving R. Kelly (2019)

Over several episodes, Surviving R. Kelly explores the R&B singer’s long history of sexual assault against underage women.

It also exposes his arrests for producing child pornography, featuring stark testimony from his alleged victims.

Following the documentary, Kelly was dropped by his record label and his US and New Zealand tours were cancelled.

Kelly is currently behind bars, facing a series of charges including the sexual exploitation of children and child pornography.

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (2019)

Fyre looks into the events leading to the chaotic failure of the Fyre Festival.

The festival, which sold tickets starting from $US49,000, was marketed as a luxury event for Instagram influencers and celebrities.

Despite not organising adequate food or accommodation, the festival still allowed guests to arrive to the exclusive island location.

Organiser and fraudster, Billy McFarland, is serving a six-year sentence for his part in the disaster.

Stars including Ja Rule, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have received criticism for promoting the event.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (2020)

Director Geno McDermott focuses on American football star Aaron Hernandez, who killed Odin Lloyd in 2013.

Hernandez played for the New England Patriots and received a life sentence for the murder.

Hernandez later took his own life in his cell.

The doco features testimonies from former teammates and unseen courtroom footage, but received criticism for focusing on Hernandez’s sexuality.