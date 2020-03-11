Entertainment Celebrity Charges dropped in assault case against Craig McLachlan
Charges dropped in assault case against Craig McLachlan

Craig McLachlan in the Rocky Horror Show. Photo: Getty
Two charges have been dropped in the indecent assault case against award-actor Craig McLachlan.

The Gold Logie winner still faces 14 charges of indecent, attempted indecent and common law assault against four women during a run of The Rocky Horror Show, in which McLachlan played the lead role of Dr Frank-N-Furter.

Prosecutors formally withdrew two of 16 charges – indecent assault and an alternative of common assault – in relation to one of the alleged victims.

Some of the remaining charges relate to allegations of an unscripted kiss, attempted kiss and touching during performances of the musical.

In one instance, McLachlan is alleged to have tickled a woman’s thigh and traced his finger around the outline of another actress’s’ vagina.

McLachlan’s lawyers have argued the actor has no case to answer for some of the charges and he maintains his innocence.

All four accusers have previously given evidence behind closed doors.

Wednesday’s hearing in Melbourne Magistrates Court continues.

