‘Jam-packed summer’: Katy Perry reveals she is pregnant

Katy Perry has confirmed she is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom.

The American singer, 35 revealed the news in the music video for her latest single, Never Worn White.

The romantic ballad appears to have been inspired by her relationship with British actor Bloom, 43, who she has reportedly been dating since 2016.

The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019. They have reportedly delayed their wedding – which had been planned for Japan this year – due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

The video was released on Instagram to Perry’s 90 million followers. In it, dressed in a white dress, she sings “see us in 60 years with a full family tree”.

The video ends with a side-on shot of Perry cradling a baby bump.

Later, she said the pregnancy was “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep”. The baby is due in the American summer.

“Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer,” Perry wrote on Instagram.

In an interview after the video was released, Perry said she wrote Never Worn White in Santa Barbara and the track’s intro is from Felix Mendelssohn’s Wedding March.

“It’s a super vulnerable song for me to put out there,” Perry said. “It’s very honest, it’s about surrendering to love and all that you go through when you’re about to commit to someone.”

Perry was previously married to British TV presenter Russell Brand, for two years from 2010. Despite that, she said the title of her new song was accurate.

“The truth is I have never worn white,” she said. “Because the time before this, 10 years ago, I wore dove grey. So let’s just say it’ll be my first time wearing white.”

Bloom was previously married to Australian model Miranda Kerr and they share a son, Flynn.

Perry will perform at the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup cricket final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. She will also headline a bushfire relief concert in Bright, in north-eastern Victoria, on March 11.

