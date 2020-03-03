Karl Stefanovic’s image re-vamp appears to be on track, as he and wife Jasmine Yarbrough take to Instagram to share a first look at her baby bump.

After resurrecting his career (and The Today Show ratings) earlier this year, it seems Stefanovic might finally have a grip on things.

The couple, who wed in December 2018, donned black-and-white Camilla and Marc T-shirts, the proceeds of which go towards ovarian cancer research.

“If this campaign means that we could help one woman detect this early, if we could just save one life, this will all be worth it,” Yarbrough wrote.

“The devastating impact this disease has is generational – for daughters, mothers, sisters and wives and not forgetting the sons, fathers, brothers and husbands that experience the loss of a loved one too soon.”

Stefanovic left the big reveal to Yarbrough, opting instead for a close-up of the couple.

“I will stand beside you, wearing my T-shirt and posting in support to help eradicate this disease.” he wrote.

Earlier this week, Stefanovic announced their “little princess” was due in May.

“Jasmine looks so beautiful and is handling pregnancy in such an incredible way” he told 9Honey.

Not all sunshine…

But the pair’s baby bump excitement might be overshadowed by news that Stefanovic’s ex-wife, Cassandra Thorburn, has penned a deal with Seven.

Thorburn will be co-hosting a divorce podcast with journalist Annaliese Dent and plans to reveal her side of the acrimonious split.

Thorburn’s new endeavour is called Divorce Story: Surviving Separation and will explore the breakdown of her 21-year marriage and give guidance to others seeking separation.

“The children still have a father but I don’t have a husband,” she told Women’s Day in 2017 following their 2016 split.

“He really is dead to me, and no, we won’t ever be friends again.”

Stefanovic has three children with Thorburn: Jackson (20), Ava (14) and River (13), for whom he allegedly pays up to $35,000 a month in child support.

Nine’s golden boy has been flanked with criticism since 2016 for getting together with Yarbrough mere months after separating from Thorburn.

“Ultimately we’re just a couple. I met her five months after I broke up with my wife. I didn’t go looking for that,” a defensive Stefanovic told The New Daily in 2018.

“I understand that people found that hurtful, but it just happened.” he said.