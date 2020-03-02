Katy Perry to perform for Victorian bushfire victims

US pop icon Katy Perry, no stranger to bushfire tragedy in her home state of California, will perform a free bushfire relief concert in Victoria.

The state government announced Perry, 35, best known for pop tunes Roar and Dark Horse will perform for free (Perry pulls in $2m per gig in the US) at Bright’s Pioneer Park on next Wednesday on March 11.

Australia’s tourism industry, including the Victorian alpine region was heavily impacted by the bushfires over summer with tens of thousands of visitors avoiding the areas due to fire risks and heavy smoke.

Thousands more, mainly from China, were prevented from traveling due to increased coronavirus pandemic fears.

Tickets to FIGHT ON have been allocated to emergency service workers as well as communities in the northeast, and residents from bushfire-ravaged town Corryong will also be bussed to the concert. Additional tickets can also be purchased online.

Perry, whose career started as a teen gospel singer, took to Instagram on Monday to announce the gig to her 90 million followers, stating that the Australian bushfires were particularly devastating.

Perry appeared on the front cover of Forbes magazine in 2015 after earning $135 million in a single year. Her pay packet as a judge on American Idol nets her a cool $25 million a year, according to website celebritynetworth.com

“As a native Southern Californian, I know firsthand the devastation of wildfire across my home communities, and was particularly (heartbroken emoji) by the Australian bushfires,” she said.

“Australia has always given me so much love and support so FIGHT ON is one way to return that love, and help provide a little bit of joy to a country that’s given me so much joy.”

Victoria’s Minister for Tourism Martin Pakula said the concert was the perfect boost for the area.

“It will be incredibly exciting for many people who have had a really tough summer, and it recognises the outstanding efforts of our emergency services,” he said in a statement.

Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes said: “The High Country is rebounding after a very trying summer and this concert will provide a tremendous boost to the community – including workers and local businesses.”

Perry is in town for the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup cricket final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Back in February, rock legends Queen re-enacted their infamous Live Aid performance at the Fire Fight Australia concert.

The Sydney-based bushfire concert on February 16 at ANZ Stadium – where more than 70,000 turned up to watch Queen, Alice Cooper, John Farnham and Delta Goodrem (singing I am Australian) , a whopping $9.5 million was raised for those impacted by the bushfire crisis.

Host comedian Celeste Barber raised more than $55 million for the NSW RFS.

