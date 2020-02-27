Face mask? On. Healing crystals? Charged. Life imitating art? Gwyneth Paltrow thinks so, at least.

The Goop queen took to Instagram on Thursday to remind us that when it comes to pandemics, she’s a pro.

Paltrow joked about the eerie parallels between her 2011 pandemic film Contagion and the current coronavirus crisis.

“En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda?” she said just hours after Paris announced three new cases and its first coronavirus death.

“Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane. I’ve already been in this movie.”

Her character in the film, Beth Emhoff, is patient zero and contracts the virus from a Hong Kong chef who came into contact with an infected pig, who in turn was infected by a bat.

The flu-like virus in the film also started in China.

But writer Scott Burns says the similarities are not coincidental.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Burns said he and director Steven Soderbergh consulted extensively with the world’s leading scientists.

“On one hand, someone might say, ‘That’s uncanny,” he said.

“But I’m not that surprised because when I spoke to experts in this field [while researching], they all said to me that it’s not a matter of if but a matter of when.

“What I learned from these scientists is that these things are going to happen.”

The film has recently experienced a spike in popularity, re-entering the iTunes Top 10 in late January.

Fashion trending

Paltrow is the latest celebrity to post a face mask, with Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian sharing their snaps recently.

Unfortunately Kate Hudson, who shared her pic the day before Paltrow, was sporting a surgical mask, which have been determined by the CDC to be ineffective in preventing infection.

“At least you have the right mask!!!” Hudson wrote on Paltrow’s pic.

In a rare move, it seems Paltrow has momentarily ditched her pseudo-science ways in favour of western medical advice.

Research from the Goop team into the effects of healing crystals on coronavirus is hopefully imminent.