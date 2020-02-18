Tearful Michelle Bridges convicted for drink-driving

A crying Michelle Bridges has apologised in a Sydney court for her “gross error in judgment” after the television personality and personal trainer was caught drink-driving with a child in the back seat.

The 49-year-old fitness guru blew 0.089 after being stopped for a random breath test on New South Head Road in Sydney’s Bellevue Hill on Australia Day.

Magistrate Allison Hawkins on Tuesday convicted Bridges, handed her a $750 fine and accepted the incident was “humiliating” for the former reality TV star.

Bridges was also banned from driving for three months.

“I would like to apologise to my family, my friends and my community for this gross error in judgment,” the fitness guru said outside Waverley Local Court.

“The consequences of these actions will haunt me forever.”

Bridges, who was a personal trainer on TV show The Biggest Loser until 2015, has written books and magazine columns and has an activewear line.

She also has a five-year-old son, Axel, with her former partner and fellow Biggest Loser trainer Steve Willis, and runs an online weight-loss program.

-AAP