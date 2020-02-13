Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke and his influencer wife Kyly Clarke have announced they are divorcing, in what is reportedly shaping up as a $40 million split.

The high profile media pair announced their split in a carefully worded joint statement to The Australian’s Media Diary on Wednesday night.

They wed in a secret ceremony at the exclusive One&Only Wolgan Valley Resort, NSW, in May 2012. Reports claim they have been living apart since September 2019.

Michael is said to have moved out of of the family’s $12 million home in Sydney’s upmarket Vaucluse and into the $8 million beachfront Bondi apartment he bought in 2009 from celebrity accountant Anthony Bell.

He posted a photo of himself, solo, gazing out to sea from the three-bedroom home’s balcony on February 5.

“After living apart for some time, we have made the difficult decision to ­separate as a couple, amicably,” the Clarkes – who met at high school in Sydney when she was Kyly Boldy – said in their statement.

“With the greatest of respect for each other, we’ve come to the ­mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter.”

Michael, 38, was seen dropping their daughter Kelsey Lee, four, to pre-school on Thursday morning. He was not wearing his wedding ring.

Former model Kyly, 38, was also minus her wedding band when she shared to her 70,000 Instagram followers a photo of herself working out on Wednesday night.

The pair has already agreed terms on their divorce, according to Media Diary, which was told there is no third party involved in the split.

They have set in place a parenting plan for Kelsey Lee, and negotiated a financial deal without going through family courts. Under the terms of the settlement, it is believed Kyly will continue to live in the Vaucluse home.

As per their statement, Michael and Kyly appear to be on amicable terms. He is a regular visitor to his former family home to pick up Kelsey Lee, and the former couple is said to still be training partners at a Rose Bay gym.

At the time Clarke retired in 2015, his estimated annual earnings from cricket and endorsements were $5 million.

Now a cricket commentator and budding radio host on Sydney’s Sky Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast, he reportedly now has millions of dollars in investments including a $4 million Sydney home where his sister lives.

In 2015, he started a private equity vehicle for start-ups, BCXXIII. Named for one-day international career playing number (23), the former sportsman owns the vehicle with Bell, according to The Australian.

Kyly has her own business interests including a lifestyle company, paid “influencer” jobs with corporate sponsors and a new role as a judge on Seven’s House Rules renovation show.

The Clarkes said in their statement they will make “no further comment” about their situation.

“We’d like to acknowledge the wonderful support we’ve had from family and friends, and at this time request privacy so that we can manage this next stage of our lives,” they said.

Last year, after 2018 photos of Michael aboard a yacht in Sydney with his personal assistant made headlines, Kyly told The Daily Mail, “We’re not, never were and never will be splitting.”

The marriage split is Clarke’s second high profile break-up. In 2010 he ended things with Lara Bingle, now Worthington, but has denied front-page claims she flushed her engagement ring down a toilet.