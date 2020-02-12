Jennifer Aniston turned 51 on February 11 to a flurry of social media messages from celebrity pals including Courteney Cox and Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband Justin Theroux – and also celebrated her birthday with a heap of revelations.

Dressed in high-waisted knickers and knee-length Celine boots, Aniston marked the occasion by posing for the March issue of Interview magazine.

In an accompanying interview with Sandra Bullock, she hinted children may yet be in her future.

In the years to come, the Morning Wars Golden Globe winner said she sees herself in a beach house.

‘It’s not so much what I see myself doing, but it’s more like a little screenshot in my brain,” Aniston revealed.

“Where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That’s the joyous snapshot in my head.”

Aniston and Bullock, 55, reminisced about their slow-burn friendship that started when they were introduced at a 1990s Golden Globe party by actor Tate Donovan.

The star of The OC was stepping out with Aniston – they dated from 1995 until 1998 before she married Brad Pitt – but had previously been engaged to Bullock, who later took up with Matthew McConaughey.

“Our former boyfriend,” Bullock recalled of Donovan, 56, in Interview.

“You and I both partook of this one human being. A very patient human being, given that he dated us both.”

When Aniston noted the actor “seems to have a type”, Bullock recited their shared qualities: “Talented. Funny. Kind. Introspective. Generous.”

Continued Aniston, “lovers of architecture, lovers of interior design.”

But the friendship took time to develop, Aniston said, with the women meeting again at a mutual friend’s wedding.

The Friends star sent the Oscar winner “a note” and got a photo back in return.

“I think everything happens in its own time, and I think for whatever reason, life had to happen in both of our worlds the way it did,” Aniston said.

Bullock, who told her pal “you can be an asshole but you’re so charming”, asked how Aniston stays relentlessly positive when life doesn’t run to plan, which made the star cut the banter and turn reflective.

“First of all, that was the sweetest thing anybody ever said to me,” said Aniston, admitting her life approach stems from her childhood.

She said she often felt “unsafe” with her parents, model turned actor Nancy Dow, who died in 2016, and Days of Our Lives star John Aniston, 86.

They divorced when Jennifer was nine.

“I think that it comes from growing up in a household that was destabilised and felt unsafe, watching adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behaviour that made me think: ‘I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to be that’,” Aniston said.

“I don’t want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that.”

She added, “So I guess I have my parents to thank.”

Aniston spoke about her relationship with Dow in The Sunday Telegraph in 2018.

“She was a model and she was all about presentation and what she looked like and what I looked like.

“I did not come out the model child she’d hoped for and it was something that really resonated with me – this little girl just wanting to be seen and wanting to be loved by a mom who was too occupied with things that didn’t quite matter.”

Cox, 55, was one of the first to shout out to her BFF on Tuesday on Instagram, noting “there’s only one Jennifer Aniston” even though the women looked like super close sisters, thanks to wigs and glasses.

Witherspoon, 43 – who played opposite Aniston in Friends as her sister and in 2019’s Morning Wars – said on social media “life is way more fun” with the actor in it.