The devastated widow of Kobe Bryant has shared an emotional message about her grief and anger at his death and the loss of her teenage daughter Gianna.

“Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live,” Vanessa Bryant wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.

“Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri.”

Bryant and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed when his helicopter crashed into a Los Angeles hillside in bad weather on January 27.

The group was traveling in Bryant’s personal helicopter to his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, for a basketball match. Gianna, also known as Gigi, was to play and the NBA super star was the team’s coach.

Ms Bryant has since used social media to express her devastation at the deaths of her husband and daughter. Just days after the tragedy, she acknowledged and expressed gratitude for the global outpouring of support.

“Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them,” she wrote.

On Tuesday, she shared a video of Gianna playing basketball, and admitted she was having trouble accepting the deaths.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time,” Ms Bryant wrote.

“It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong.”

She said she feels extreme guilt that she is still alive, while Gianna is dead. But she knows she needs to be with her other daughters with Bryant – Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and seven-month-old Capri.

“I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process … I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this,” she wrote.

“God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

Two days ago, Ms Bryant shared a happier video clip of youngest daughter Capri learning how to stand, assisted by Bryant’s sister, Sharia Washington.

“My Koko Bean. She looks just like my Gigi with her daddy’s eyes. auntie Ri-Ri. #7months,” she wrote.