Still buzzing from an Oscars ceremony that came alive with the surprise victory of South Korean thriller Parasite, Hollywood stars seemed to more or less ready to take their cue from the best picture director’s mood: “I’m going to drink until the morning,” Bong Joon Ho had stated from the stage.

Awards season MVP Brad Pitt was feeling the love – if a little overwhelmed – as he hit up the Oscars after-parties.

He sipped on a soft drink while having his best supporting actor trophy engraved at the Governor’s Ball before sneaking in the side entrance of the Vanity Fair bash.

There, Page Six reported, he “nervously tucked his hair behind his ear, and took a barrage of bro hugs in his stride,” as well-wishers including Spike Lee, Minnie Driver, Tiffany Haddish and Kim Kardashian (who held his hand) and Kanye West stormed to congratulate him.

Pitt clocked some time with Rebel Wilson and Chelsea Handler and had a quick reunion with his Thelma and Louise co-star Geena Davis, before beelining for the side door.

“I’m not really a party guy,” the star, who has been sober since his 2016 split with Angelina Jolie, reportedly said apologetically.

Still, the night was young.

Pitt then made his way to Guy Oseary’s fashionable Oscars soirée where his ex-Jennifer Aniston was also in attendance.

After the SAG ‘arm hold’ seen around the world, this time he played it cool.

While he “stood nearby” Aniston, according to People, “the two were not seen interacting”.

Instead, he hung with Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, Lukas Haas and a super-slim Adele.

“She lost more weight. Everyone was like, ‘Is that Adele?” a source told E!

“She looked incredible.”

Earlier at the Vanity Fair Oscars bash, Pitt’s 10-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Julia Butters (who had polished off the turkey sandwich she had stashed in her pink handbag) was milking her time in the big league.

She hung out with 12-year-old Jojo Rabbit star Roman Griffin Davis, whose hilarious buddy act with 11-year-old co-star Archie Yates won the red carpet earlier in the day.

The boys laughed and leapt into the show, with Yates telling a reporter who told them to enjoy the night, “Let’s die of sleep loss!”

Butters asked for, and got, a selfie with Adam Sandler.

“Did you have the best time today?” he asked the child stars.

“This is the best time, isn’t it?”

Joker winner Joaquin Phoenix managed to turn his frown upside down after his downbeat best actor acceptance speech about “distressing issues that we are facing collectively” by first taking his victory lap to plant-based restaurant Monty’s Good Burger.

He grabbed vegan burgers with fianceé Rooney Mara – who switched out of her heels and into high-top sneakers – before hitting up the Vanity Fair party, where he chatted with singer Billie Eilish and chugged a bottle of champagne.

When a waiter offered him a hamburger, he held up a sign that read: “Choose vegan. It isn’t a fad, it’s the future!”

For those still with stamina, Beyoncé and Jay-Z hosted their after-after party at Chateau Marmont.

“There were pool tables set up and it was made to feel like a dive bar,” an insider told E! News.

Guests including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Natalie Portman and Charlize Theron sipped Jay’s Armand de Brignac champagne and snacked on jerk chicken, chicken empanadas and pastries.

DJ Questlove played ’90s throwbacks as well as songs by the hosts like Empire State of Mind and Crazy in Love.

Beyoncé was “mouthing and dancing” to her hits, says a source. “Everyone was around her and bowing down to her.”

Reese Witherspoon teased the event on Instagram, posting a photo of herself in a shimmery Dolce & Gabbana dress: “Only @beyonce could get me out of the house past 11pm…”

Plenty of stars switched up their Oscars dresses for party looks, and plenty of stars who weren’t invited to the show made the cut for the bashes.

Little Women’s Greta Gerwig had a ball with her (mostly) girl posse.

Emily Ratajkowski bared her midriff, which is standard for a model turned actress.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West got slinky for cameras.

Chrissy Teigen made a grand entrance with husband John Legend.

Hailey Baldwin was minus husband Justin Bieber but armed with plenty of leg.

And Joan Collins knocked it out of the park when it came to glamour.

That’s a wrap.