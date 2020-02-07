Entertainment Celebrity Oscars fashion: What 2020’s stars wore at their first Academy Awards
Updated:

Laura Dern, Billy Bob Thorton
The way they were: 2020 frontrunner Laura Dern with then-nominee Billy Bob Thornton in 1999 Photo: Getty
Share
Call the gang and order the pizza because the 92nd Annual Academy Awards are right around the corner, with Oscars fashion in the spotlight.

On Monday at noon (AEST) you can expect to see some first time attendees, but this year will be ruled by alumni of Oscars past.

In honour of Hollywood’s night of nights, take a trip down memory lane with the 2020 nominees at their very first Academy Awards.

Antonio Banderas 

Longtime Spanish superstar (and first-time nominee) Banderas is up for best actor in a leading role for Pain and Glory. He first attended the Oscars in 1992 with his then-wife Ana Leza.

Antonio Banderas, Ana Leza
Banderas with his first wife/favourite Christmas ornament. Photo: Getty
Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kimpel
Rocking the butler-chic look with Nicole Kimpel in January. Photo: AAP

Leonardo DiCaprio 

It wouldn’t be the Oscars without Leo. This year, the Hollywood hunk is celebrating his seventh nomination for his leading role as faded television star Rick Dalton in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Back in 1994, the fresh faced teen made his Oscars debut as a best supporting actor nominee in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

Leonardo DiCaprio
This hairstyle was mandatory for all 90s heartthrobs. Photo: Getty
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leo at the 2020 lunch. Nothing says ‘I got this’ like sunglasses inside. Photo: Getty

Adam Driver

Adam Driver made his Oscars debut in 2019 for his role in edgy comedy-drama, BlackKklansman, for which he was nominated in the best supporting actor category. This year Driver is up for best actor for his role as Charlie in lauded divorce drama Marriage Story.

Adam Driver, Joanne Tucker
Driver and wife Joanne Tucker nailing the couple dressing. Photo: Getty
Adam Driver, Joanne Tucker
A year later, still enjoying a marriage story at the BAFTA awards. Photo: Getty

Joaquin Phoenix 

Remember when we all thought Joaquin Phoenix was a bit of a weirdo? The four-time nominee attended his first Oscars in 2001 for his supporting role in Gladiator. This year, Phoenix is up for best actor for Joker, which has another 10 nominations under its belt.

Joaquin Phoenix, Arlyn Phoenix
Joaquin brought his mum Arlyn to the 2001 Oscars. Adorable! Photo: Getty
Joaquin Phoenix
More classic, more rugged, less homeless at the 2020 BAFTAs. Photo: Getty

Cynthia Erivo 

The British star made her Oscars debut in 2017 and this year is up for lead actress for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman in Harriet.

Cynthia Erivo
Erivo proves she is an Oscars natural. Photo: Getty
Cynthia Erivo
Your favourite kooky aunt at this year’s Oscars lunch on Jan. 27. Photo: Getty

Scarlett Johansson 

ScarJo has been an Oscars staple since her 2004 debut, when Lost in Translation was up for Best Picture. This year, she has two nods: one for her supporting role in dark comedy JoJo Rabbit and another for best actress in a leading role for Marriage Story.

Scarlett Johansson
Back then, she loved a body-con number with detailing. Photo: Getty 
Scarlett Johansson
And at the BAFTAs, she loved a body-con number with detailing. Photo: Getty

Saoirse Ronan 

The effortlessly cool Irish ‘It Girl’ attended her first Oscars at 14 in 2008 for Atonement. Her role as Jo March in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women has earned her a best actress nom.

Saoirse Ronan
Baby-faced Saoirse (pronounced Ser-sha in mid-19th century ruffles. Photo: Getty
Saoirse Ronan
Now: mid-19th century curls and a fashion forward gown. Photo: Getty

Renee Zellweger 

Renee walked her first Oscars red carpet way back in 1990. This year, she has been nominated for her lead role in Judy. 

Renee Zellweger
Is she wearing her Bridget Jones undies under there? Photo: Getty
Renee Zellweger
This power suit says ‘I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to win’. Photo: Getty

