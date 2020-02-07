Call the gang and order the pizza because the 92nd Annual Academy Awards are right around the corner, with Oscars fashion in the spotlight.

On Monday at noon (AEST) you can expect to see some first time attendees, but this year will be ruled by alumni of Oscars past.

In honour of Hollywood’s night of nights, take a trip down memory lane with the 2020 nominees at their very first Academy Awards.

Antonio Banderas

Longtime Spanish superstar (and first-time nominee) Banderas is up for best actor in a leading role for Pain and Glory. He first attended the Oscars in 1992 with his then-wife Ana Leza.

Leonardo DiCaprio

It wouldn’t be the Oscars without Leo. This year, the Hollywood hunk is celebrating his seventh nomination for his leading role as faded television star Rick Dalton in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Back in 1994, the fresh faced teen made his Oscars debut as a best supporting actor nominee in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

Adam Driver

Adam Driver made his Oscars debut in 2019 for his role in edgy comedy-drama, BlackKklansman, for which he was nominated in the best supporting actor category. This year Driver is up for best actor for his role as Charlie in lauded divorce drama Marriage Story.

Joaquin Phoenix

Remember when we all thought Joaquin Phoenix was a bit of a weirdo? The four-time nominee attended his first Oscars in 2001 for his supporting role in Gladiator. This year, Phoenix is up for best actor for Joker, which has another 10 nominations under its belt.

Cynthia Erivo

The British star made her Oscars debut in 2017 and this year is up for lead actress for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman in Harriet.

Scarlett Johansson

ScarJo has been an Oscars staple since her 2004 debut, when Lost in Translation was up for Best Picture. This year, she has two nods: one for her supporting role in dark comedy JoJo Rabbit and another for best actress in a leading role for Marriage Story.

Saoirse Ronan

The effortlessly cool Irish ‘It Girl’ attended her first Oscars at 14 in 2008 for Atonement. Her role as Jo March in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women has earned her a best actress nom.

Renee Zellweger

Renee walked her first Oscars red carpet way back in 1990. This year, she has been nominated for her lead role in Judy.