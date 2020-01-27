TV’s health and fitness guru Michelle Bridges hit with drink-driving charge

Television personality and personal trainer Michelle Bridges will face a Sydney court next month after being charged with mid-range drink driving.

Bridges, 49, who was a personal trainer on TV show The Biggest Loser until 2015, was pulled over in a Range Rover SUV.

A five-year-old child was allegedly in the back seat of the car when she was pulled over for a roadside breath test on New South Head Road in Bellevue Hill about 11.25am on Australia Day.

She allegedly returned a positive result and was taken to Waverley Police Station, where she returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.086.

The Potts Point-based Bridges was charged with mid-range drink driving and bailed to appear before Waverley Local Court on February 18.

Her website says she is also the author of 16 health books, is a magazine columnist and an activewear entrepreneur.

Bridges, who has a son Axel with her partner and fellow The Biggest Loser trainer Steve Willis, runs a 12-week online weight-loss program and has almost 300,000 followers on Instagram.

Bridges’ agent has been contacted for comment.

-with AAP