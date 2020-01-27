Sports stars from around the globe have begun paying tribute to retired basketball legend Kobe Bryant who was killed along with four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas California.

Bryant, 41, who was married with four daughters, was an 18-time All-Star who won five NBA championships and became one of the greatest players of his generation during a 20-year career spent entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers, on Monday morning (AEDT).

There are several as yet unconfirmed reports one of his daughters, Gianna, 13, was also on board the helicopter when it crashed.

The County Sheriff’s office confirmed five people died with no survivors.

Hundreds of people have begun gathering outside the home of the LA Lakers, the STAPLES Centre, leaving tributes and flowers, and where, in four hours time, the 62nd Grammy Awards are to be held.

Six-time NFL Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was among the first to react on Twitter: “We miss you already Kobe”, while retired NBA star Dwyane Wade wrote: “Nooooooooooo God please No!”.

Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid tweeted: “Man I don’t even know where to start???? I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!! RIP LEGEND.”

Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt simply tweeted. “Still can’t believe @kobebryant.”

Bryant’s own last tweet was praising LeBron James, who had just surpassed him on the NBA’s all-time points scoring list. James is now the third behind Kareem Abdul Jabar and Karl Malone.

“Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother #33644,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Fans have gathered outside Staples Center to remember Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/u5FhPkCz0q — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

Bryant and the others were travelling in his private helicopter when it went down, USA media are reporting. It is not yet known the cause of the crash.

Online news site TMZ says wife Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board.

The sheriff’s office said it received reports about 10am local time of a “downed aircraft” on the hillside at Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street.

“Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished,” the sheriff’s office tweeted before confirming there were no survivors.

It’s reported that eyewitnesses heard the helicopter’s engine spluttering before it went down and caught fire.

Bryant was known to travel by private helicopter dating back to when he played for the LA Lakers.

He retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history and held that spot until Saturday night, when the Lakers’ LeBron James passed him for third place during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Bryant had one of the greatest careers in recent NBA history and became one of the game’s most popular players as the face of the 16-time NBA champion Lakers franchise.

He was the league MVP in 2008 and a two-time NBA scoring champion, and he earned 12 selections to the NBA’s All-Defensive teams.

He teamed with Shaquille O’Neal in a combustible partnership to lead the Lakers to NBA titles in 2000, 2001 and 2002. He later teamed with Pau Gasol to win two more titles in and 2010.

-with AAP