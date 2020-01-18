Yellow Wiggle recovering after heart attack at bushfire concert

Original Wiggles member Greg Page has collapsed and gone into cardiac arrest at a bushfire relief concert in Sydney.

The original Yellow Wiggle was taken to hospital after falling to the ground as he left the stage at Castle Hill RSL on Friday night.

“As has been reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the bushfire relief performance and was taken to hospital,” The Wiggles’ official Twitter account said early on Saturday.

“He has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital. We appreciate your kind messages and concern.”

Worried for Greg. In shock. . Please get well mate. pic.twitter.com/JGlSwXGe10 — Anthony Field (@Anthony_Wiggle) January 17, 2020

The original Wiggles line-up of Page and Anthony Field, Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt were performing the first of two planned fundraisers for the bushfire relief effort.

Page, 48, left the children’s band in 2006 due to poor health and returned for a second stint in 2012.

In 2006 he revealed he was suffering from orthostatic intolerance, which caused problems with the function of his heart when standing.