Fan saves Yellow Wiggle Greg Page’s life after heart attack

A nurse, who has been a Wiggles fan a since she was a child, has been credited with “saving the life” of founding member Greg Page after he suffered a heart attack during a bushfire relief concert in Sydney.

Page, the children’s group’s original Yellow Wiggle, required CPR and a defibrillator after he dramatically suffered a heart attack and went into cardiac arrest at the end of the show on Friday night.

Hundreds of fans looked on as he fell to the ground while walking off the stage on Friday night.

Nurse Grace Jones performed CPR on Page with the help of drummer Steve Pace and Wiggles staff member Kimmy Antonelli.

Ms Jones then used a defibrillator supplied by Castle Hill RSL, where the concert was held.

Page underwent surgery at Westmead Hospital and Wiggles manager Paul Field said he was expected to be in hospital for some time.

We’ve visited Greg this morning & he wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes. He’s so grateful for the messages of love & support from⁣ around the world. Greg’s main concern was that the show tonight should go on.⁣ Let’s do it for Greg whilst raising much needed funds pic.twitter.com/8CBT7P8roA — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) January 18, 2020

“He was in such a serious way last night,” Field told Channel Seven.

“He needed CPR, we had two of our cast and crew working on him. They used a defibrillator on him three times. He was in a bad way,” he said.

“The ambulance took him here (to Westmead Hospital). I was so relieved that the blood was back in his face, he was talking, he was quite groggy. It was overwhelming relief.”

Mr Field said Page had stopped breathing and had to be revived several times.

“I took charge. I didn’t mean to, but I did,” Ms Jones told ABC.

“I think I was the only one there who had any first aid training, so I just started to do what I do at work,” she said.

NSW Ambulance chief Inspector Brian Parsell said the quick response “saved Greg’s life”.

“When I was on stage and Greg was stabilised I asked who the person who used the defib was and Grace anxiously stepped forward,” he said.

The original Wiggles line-up of Page and Anthony Field, Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt were performing the first of two planned fundraisers for the bushfire relief effort.

Page left the children’s band in 2006 due to poor health and returned for a second stint in 2012.

In 2006 he revealed he was suffering from orthostatic intolerance, which caused problems with the function of his heart when standing.

-with AAP