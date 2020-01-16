A couple of weeks ago, Adele rang in 2020 in style. Holidaying in the Caribbean with fellow stars Harry Styles and James Corden, she ran laughing into the sea in a black and white Reformation mini, drank cocktails on the beach and tipped a waiter nearly $3000.

The Rolling in the Deep singer made headlines on the A-list getaway for her svelte new look, and now it’s been revealed how and why Adele achieved it.

After bumping into the star in Anguilla, US student Lexi Larson, 19, told People that Adele said she’s “lost something like” 45kg in the last year.

During the 15 minute encounter at Blanchards Restaurant and Beach Shack, Adele said her transformation is “such a crazy positive experience,” Larson said.

“She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. At first we barely recognized her because she’s lost so much weight.”

Now, another source has said Adele’s motivation to change things is simple: her son Angelo, 7.

“She got to the point where she didn’t feel great. She knew she had to change something, because she wants to be the healthiest mum possible,” the source said.

“Her whole focus during the weight loss journey has really been all about how she can be healthier and how can she treat her body better.

“It was never about losing weight.”

Adele, 31, first unveiled her metamorphosis when she posted a photo at her own Christmas party in late 2019, sleek in a body con satin corset dress while hamming it up with a grinchy Santa.

Adele called on Los Angeles ‘body wizard’ Camila Goodis to get her fit, the trainer – who says in her online biography she uses “Pilates and core strength training exercises” to hone her clients – told UK tabloid The Sun.

The pair were introduced by Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field. ‘I trained Ayda for a long time and it happens that they are good friends so I did Adele when she was there in Robbie’s house,” Goodis said.

“I don’t believe she liked exercise much but she has changed her lifestyle and I believe that 90 per cent was dieting.”

In an October Instagram post, Adele cracked that she “used to cry but now I sweat”, perhaps a reference to both her signature emotive songs or her April split from businessman husband Simon Konecki.

She earlier showcased her current look in August: “Summer.”

The singer reportedly had cut down on booze and is eating more “more real food” and less sugar.

Her new workout regimen has given her “a new lease of life”, she told The Sun in June.

It follows attempts after Angelo’s births to change gears in her lifestyle to maintain her famous voice. She told Daily Life magazine she was trying a “f—–g boring” diet, cutting out booze, cigarettes and coffee.

Of her then-fuller figure, she told 60 Minutes, “‘I’ve always been asked questions about my body and my weight and my size and my style and stuff like that.

“It seemed to astound people that I was plus-size and being successful.”

The People source said while it’s “easy” to focus on Adele’s physical transformation, “This is really about something bigger.

“But she now loves her physical transformation too. She is more confident, dresses differently and she just seems happier overall.”

Single and planning to release new music this year, Adele is “excited about the future,” the source said.

“She is a new woman with the same great sense of humor. She loves her friends and feels a great deal of confidence.”