The 2020 Golden Globes, held at the Beverly Hilton on Monday (Australian time) delivered a slew of highlights, awkward moments and calls to action. Here are the most telling and intriguing moments from the ice breaker to this year’s awards season.

Before we start, no, Brad and Jen weren’t snapped together but Joaquin Phoenix did suggest a climate change fix during a politically tinged speech: “We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs.”

RICKY GERVAIS WAS BITING BUT PREDICTABLE

From calling Joe Pesci ‘Baby Yoda’ to saying Felicity Huffman made his limo’s license plate, host Gervais lined up easy targets – Catholicism, Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew – and weird ones including Judi Dench, that’s right, and superhero movies. The audience was Gervais’ main cannon fodder. He told them, “If ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent” and his advice to winners was to not preach: “Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. If you win an award, thank your agent and your god and f–k off.”

MOST AUSTRALIAN NOMINEES LOST

Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Toni Collette all got rolled but Russell Crowe took out best actor in a limited series or TV movie for The Loudest Voice. He wasn’t there, with presenter Jennifer Aniston saying he is “protecting his family from the devastating bushfires” and reading a statement from the actor: “Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate-change based. We need to act based on science and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is.”

A great speech from Russell Crowe at the #GoldenGlobes – important, too pic.twitter.com/o9TzWbLtUq — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) January 6, 2020

AUSTRALIA’S BUSHFIRES WERE A HOT TOPIC

While Crowe was the most forceful, E! host Ryan Seacrest got in first with thoughts and prayers, Pierce Brosnan implored Australians to “stay strong – we’re with you” and Ellen DeGeneres said, “My heart goes out to everyone suffering.” Blanchett gave a “special call out” to volunteer firefighters, saying: “When one country faces a climate disaster, we all face a climate disaster.” Inspired, dual winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge announced post-show she is auctioning her Ralph & Russo Golden Globes suit for bushfire relief.

"I want to do a special callout to the volunteer firefighters who have been at the centre of battling the climate disaster in Australia. And of course when one country faces a climate disaster we all face a climate disaster. We're in it together." #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uiumjV4XpT — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) January 6, 2020

STREAMERS MISSED OUT

Like Steven Spielberg, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association doesn’t love movies on streaming platforms. Well, not enough to let them win anything: With the exception of Laura Dern in Netflix’s Marriage Story, the big victors were cinematic releases, notably Sam Mendes’ 1917 (best motion picture, best director) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which won three Globes. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman was a bust, as were The Two Popes and Dolemite is My Name.

BARACK OBAMA GOT A SHOUT OUT

Claiming Fleabag’s second gong, writer and star Waller-Bridge thanked the former president – who last week named the show in his ‘best TV of 2019’ ranking – “for putting us on his list, and as some of you may know, he’s always been on mine.” (CliffsNotes explanation: in season one, Fleabag has a terrific private moment next to her sleeping boyfriend while watching a clip of an Obama press conference.)

ELTON JOHN AND BERNIE TAUPIN WON THEIR FIRST AWARD

As in, first ever – after five decades of collaboration! Winning original song: motion picture with (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman, Elton made the revelation. “We never won a Grammy, we never did anything together and I’m so happy.” Added Taupin: “It’s a relationship which doesn’t happen much in this town. It’s a 52-year-old marriage.”

WOMEN WENT POLITICAL

While male winners noodled on about standard stuff, Patricia Arquette (The Act) said when people look back at the 2020 Globes “we will see a country on the brink of war” and she backed it up by donning a Viking helmet for after parties. In the best speech of the night, Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) said she wouldn’t have the life she does “without employing a woman’s right to choose. To choose when to have my children and with whom”. The Farewell’s Awkwafina kept it light: “If I fall upon hard times I can sell this … I told you I’d get a job, dad.”

"Women are the largest voting body in the country. Let's make it look more like us." YES. Thank you, Michelle Williams. #goldenglobes2020 pic.twitter.com/39vqh6ETvJ — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) January 6, 2020

TOM HANKS SANG THE LOVE BOAT THEME AND LOST IT

After his career highlights reel included a guest appearance on ’70s hit The Love Boat, Cecil B DeMille award recipient Hanks sang the first few lines of the theme song. Then he talked love, tearing up while saying wife Rita Wilson “has taught me what love is” and that his five kids “are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is. I can’t tell you how much your love means to me.”

BRAD PITT THREW SHADE AT LEO

“Holy moly,” started Pitt, who also would have won Mr Popularity, when he claimed supporting actor: motion picture for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He talked up his fellow honourees and told “partner in crime” Leonardo DiCaprio (“LDC”) he is “a star, he’s a gent, I wouldn’t be here without you. Still, I would have shared the raft”. Pitt also made a joke about his love life: “I wanted to bring my mum but I couldn’t ‘cos any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating. Just be awkward.”

Signing off, Gervais had the last words: “Please donate to Australia, get drunk, take your drugs.”

For a full list of 2020 Golden Globes winners, click here.