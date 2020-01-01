New Year’s Eve saw stars around the world hit beaches, ski slopes and cities in search of the perfect way to ring in 2020.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stole the New Year’s limelight by posting a short video featuring their highlights of 2019, set to Coldplay’s Clocks. The ‘awww’ moment? A new photo of son Archie, 8 months, rugged up during the couple’s Canadian getaway at the end of 2019.
“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Special thanks to Chris Martin and @Coldplay for allowing us to use one of their songs Photo and video © SussexRoyal Thanks to PA for additional images and footage
Model Jessica Gomes flew home from the US and spent New Year’s Eve at Cottesloe beach in Perth, wearing a trucker cap and sipping lemonade.
Actress Brooke Shields also hit the beach in an unnamed tropical location she said only was “another blue lagoon”, a hark back to her 1980 movie The Blue Lagoon.
Ready to spend the last day of the year at the beach! 👙 @adoreme
Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough headed to Noosa where the returning Today host shopped for savoury snacks at a local supermarket and made fun of rumours he will be a father for the fourth time in 2020.
After a great deal of speculation…the rumours are true. 👶🏼
Kim Kardashian West took daughter North, 6, and son Saint, 4, skiing in Wyoming. Her husband Kanye West wanted to move there last year – Kim nixed a permanent relocation but was happy to holiday in the mountains.
The reality star also shared an arty shot with Kanye in a vaguely lunar locale: “To lots of love in 2020.”
After a year which saw her marriage to former AFL star Jimmy Bartel end suddenly, influencer Nadia Bartel spent New Year’s Eve with fellow WAGS Kylie Brown and Jessie Murphy.
HNY ❤️ @kylie_m_brown @cestvogue
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took kids Luna, 3, and Miles, 1, on a summery getaway, with the whole family spending the last day of the year in a private pool.
PHOTO CREDIT GOES TO @STUHOLDEN THANK U STEWY
Legend later posted a shot of Miles relaxing before bed: “It’s not his martini.”
Watching random bowl games to ring in the new year like… (It's not his martini)
Rebel Wilson “crushed” Sydney with friends, taking in the controversial fireworks from the “best” vantage point.
Jessica Simpson (who said her 2019 was about the birth of daughter Birdie, “family, weight gain, weight loss, boobs, and no make up”) took their three kids to Aspen. The singer turned businesswoman hit the “extreme” slopes with husband Eric Johnson, her sister Ashlee Simpson Ross and brother in law Evan Ross.
Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds #ASPENEXTREME ❄️ @ashleesimpsonross @realevanross
Kate Hudson, who said watching one year old daughter Rani Rose growing up was her 2019 highlight, also made the trek to Aspen.
The Huji’s hit the slopes ❄️🎿❄️
Courteney Cox smooched rocker boyfriend Johnny McDaid in the UK.
I can see clearly now… 2020!Happy New Year from the UK ♥️♥️♥️
Game of Thrones star Lena Headey didn’t say where she was seeing in her 2020 vision, but feared she wouldn’t last until midnight. She told her followers in the new year to “wrestle your demons into peaceful submission. And tell those you love just that. Peace and mental health in abundance”.
I don’t think I’m going to make the midnights … So Happy New fucking Year to you all. May it be Aces , may you grab it by the nuts and explode in success !! Wrestle your demons into peaceful submission. And tell those you love just that. Peace and mental health in abundance 🧡🙌⭐️🥳
Newly single Miley Cyrus, whose divorce from Liam Hemsworth was finalised just before Christmas (she got custody of the pets), was ready to party.
Post Malone celebrated New Year’s Eve with a new face tattoo.
Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia Di Rossi kept things low key, hanging out with dog Kid at home.
Hope you’re having as lovely a holiday as we are. Love, E, P and Kid
Keith Urban rocked out on stage in Nashville with Stevie Nicks after spending Christmas in Sydney with wife Nicole Kidman and their girls Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9.
Sydney- we had the BEST Christmas , and the shows were a blast !!! THANK YOU ALL.!!!! Next up, ringing in 2020 at our Nashville show w @stevienicks , @ashleymcbryde , @jasonisbell , @thestruts , @amandapearlshires and many many more.*** Here come OUR roaring 20’s!!!! – KU
And Angelina Jolie took four of her brood – Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne to Ethiopia to farewell 2019. On date TK, the two oldest girls met Sahle-Work Zewde, the first woman president of Ethiopia.
Happy New Year!