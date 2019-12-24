After spending three days cooped up in a hospital, Prince Philip is doing “all right” according to his oldest son.

Prince Charles commented on his 98-year-old father’s health after Buckingham Palace took a “precautionary measure” and admitted him into King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London last Friday.

A passerby woman reportedly asked Prince Charles “Sir, how is your father?” to which he responded “All right. When you get to that age, things don’t work so well”.

Philip’s doctor advised that he be taken in for observation and treatment of a “preexisting condition”, Buckingham Palace said at the time.

Prince Charles had been visiting the UK town of Fishlake in South Yorkshire when he was stopped by reporters.

There to visit the flood-ravaged area, he told the media that Philip was “being looked after very well in hospital”.

“At the moment, that’s all we know,” he added.

The 93-year-old Queen has not changed her plans to spend Christmas this year at Sandringham as usual.

She usually stays on the estate throughout the holidays and receives other members of the Royal Family there, too.

She travelled to Norfolk by train on Friday while her husband walked into the private hospital, according to a local royal reporter.

On Sunday, she showed her normal Christmas traditions were continuing as usual, wearing a festive green outfit to a service at St Mary Magdalene Church. She was accompanied by other relatives for the journey from her nearby country estate.

It’s still understood that the public will see the family attending church on Christmas Day, as they do every year.

Prince Philip was not in attendance last year.

Philip, who has been at his wife’s side throughout her record-breaking 67 years on the throne, retired from public life in August 2017 although he has occasionally appeared at official engagements since.



Last year, he had hip replacement surgery which required a 10-day hospital stay and in January this year, he escaped unhurt when his Land Rover flipped over after a collision with another car.

-with agencies