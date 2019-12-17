Samuel L Jackson is ready to help you now.

The Marvel star is the first celebrity voice to become available to respond to questions when users talk to Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant on Echo devices.

The feature was announced in September and became reality last week in the US (it’s yet to be available in Australia).

Having Nick Fury/Jules Winnfield sort out personal household stuff will “add some fun and entertainment to your Alexa experience”, Amazon promises.

“Sam”, as the company wants you to call the actor, won’t be able to emulate everything Alexa says or does but can tell you the weather, play music on request and tell jokes.

People asking Alexa for a birthday shout out or a wake-up call can hear them in Jackson’s voice and users can also hear about Jackson’s career direct from the source.

The 70-year-old can swear at you via an “explicit” language filter that can be turned on or off, but Amazon warns although its new voiceover artist “can do a lot”, he “won’t be able to help with shopping, lists, reminders or skills”.

Users have said it’s easy to set up. Start by saying, “Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L. Jackson”.

After a 30-second introduction, Alexa will say the cost and ask if you’d like to buy the voice.

The catch is that that there is a price for the experience of hearing Samuel L Jackson tell you rain seems likely: $US0.99 ($1.46) right now, but eventually to bump up to $US4.99 (a shade over $7.)

The gimmick has been a hit on social media.

“My mother spends $0.99 a month for her Alexa to be Samuel L Jackson and honestly … I get it,” tweeted one fan.

“Is this real?” asked another Twitter user.

“SCORE”, said a second.

“Instant cop,” wrote a third, while Pulp Fiction memes sprouted fast about asking Jackson what time it is. (Google it.)

Others were less thrilled:

The internet being what it is, Lifehacker has already come up with a trick to get the star coming at you loud and clear without forking out.

Here’s where the hack comes in, and it’s not clear if it only works for US buyers at this point.

“Since the Samuel L Jackson skill is technically a digital purchase on Amazon, there’s a super-easy way to get a quick $1 credit on Amazon that you can then use to purchase this Alexa skill,” according to Lifehacker.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, next time you buy something on the site, pick the ‘No-Rush Shipping’ option.

You get the exact price of the Samuel L Jackson voice as a reward to spend on digital items.

“Especially if you opt for the explicit version of this skill, it’s at least worth installing and summoning in front of your friends and loved ones at your holiday get-together,” the site said.

“At least, that’s my plan; a little shock and awe always makes these gatherings more fun.”