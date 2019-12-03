Entertainment Celebrity Mental As Anything’s ‘Greedy’ Smith dies
Updated:

Mental As Anything’s ‘Greedy’ Smith dies

Mental As Anything's Andrew 'Greedy' Smith. Photo: AAP
Mental As Anything founding member and songwriter Andrew “Greedy” Smith has died after suffering a heart attack in his car. He was aged 63.

Band manager Grant Bartlett on Tuesday confirmed that Smith had suffered a heart attack while driving in Sydney. An ambulance arrived promptly to provide treatment but he later died.

Mr Bartlett, who has managed the Australian pop-rock band for 16 years, said Smith’s fatal heart problem came as a surprise.

“One of the healthiest guys I’ve seen,” Mr Bartlett said.

The band performed in southern NSW’s Tathra on Saturday night and was scheduled to perform in east Melbourne on Thursday.

Mental As Anything was formed in Sydney in August 1977 by Smith, along with Reg Mombassa, Martin Plaza, Wayne “Bird” Delisle and Peter O’Doherty.

Smith sang alongside Plaza and played keyboards.

He is survived by his fiancee Fiona Docker and son Harvey.

-AAP

