Entertainment Celebrity Melania Trump reveals her Christmas vision as new book makes nude photo claims
Updated:

Melania Trump reveals her Christmas vision as new book makes nude photo claims

Melania Trump
Melania Trump invites the world to see the 2019 White House Christmas decorations. Photo: Instagram
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email Comment

In what is becoming an anticipated annual tradition, Melania Trump has released a video showcase of the White House’s Christmas decorations.

And this year she’s ditched fashion statements for monochrome.

While the Daily Beast tried to drum up controversy by labelling FLOTUS’ efforts “joyless”, the whole effect is glacially tasteful with some weird parts.

It’s safe to say the controversy of last year’s blood red forest and two from her montage featuring ballet dancers and skeletal trees is behind Melania, although worth a quick recap.

This time, Melania’s festive look is themed ‘The Spirit of America’.

That means she’s gone all out on models of the White House with mini wreaths on the windows and ‘Be Best’ decorations (one made from Scrabble tiles) on trees and in hallways.

White House decorations
On brand festive messaging. Tick! Photo: Instagram

The video kicks off with Mrs Trump – dressed in winter white, including a signature shrobed coat called “ridiculous” by the Washington Post – opening an empty advent calendar.

She glides intently from room to room, examining the handiwork of the White House team.

Melania tweaks a fireplace here, adds some finishing touches, and sprinkles fake snow on a tree there.

The backing track is heavy on the harpsichord effects found on a mid-priced keytar – Think a department store Christmas commercial with children in broderie anglaise and twinkly unnecessary things.

“’I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season!” Mrs Trump said on social media.

The iconic gingerbread White House is back, along with a reported 29 fir trees and some 14,000 ornaments.

Melania started planning her Christmas vision in July, according to a White House statement, and “she was dead on schedule”, Coleen Christian Burke, author of Christmas with the First Ladies, told Time.

Predictably, social media reaction to the Christmas decorations was mixed.

Many Twitter users found the decorations classy.

“Breathtaking. Just beautiful,” wrote one user. “Grateful for you,” said another.

Others, not so much. One asked if Mrs Trump was sprinkling attention-deficit drug Adderall on the trees.

Melania Trump tweet

Melania Trump twitter

Melania Trump tweet

Not such a gift for Mrs Trump is CNN correspondent Kate Bennett’s new book Free, Melania: The Unauthorised Biography, published on Tuesday (US time).

Bennett writes Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone is suspected of being behind the release of nude photos of Melania from a 1996 modelling photoshoot.

They were printed by the New York Post in July 2016, at a time when presidential hopeful Mr Trump was involved in a public fight with the family of a US soldier killed in Iraq.

Mr Stone denied having anything to do with the photos’ release to several media outlets.

Also contained in the book: Claims the president and first lady have separate bedrooms, and that Melania has a “glam room” and Pilates studio.

In terms of relationships, she is “cordial, not close” with stepdaughter Ivanka and doesn’t care much for vice president Mike Pence’s wife Karen, according to the book.

Melania Trump Ivanka Trump
Melania with Ivanka Trump at a military base in August 2017. Photo: Getty

Bennett writes that while the first lady has a “360-degree understanding” that “elevates [her] beyond the stereotype of a former model”, and is “kind and warm” to staff, her ‘Be Best’ campaign doesn’t amount to much.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham went on the attack against Free, Melania.

“Mrs Trump is surprised at Kate Bennett’s reporting. Our office worked with Kate in good faith on her book, and thought she would do an honest job,” Ms Grisham told the Guardian.

“Sadly, it includes many false details and opinions.”

Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

Triskaidekaphobia is the scientific name for the fear of the number 13.
Phobias of frogs and outdoor spaces among many things sparking anxiety
Loyalty programs
Loyalty programs could leave consumers open for hacking: Expert
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley and her puffer dress take Fashion Awards 2019 to new extremes
A gold egg under construction.
Super funds signal plans to strengthen financial advice offerings
Low interest rates aren’t enough to boost wages growth: Economists
The RBA hoards its last two air rifle pellets for the summer of our discontent