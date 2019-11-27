British TV chef Gary Rhodes has died at the age of 59, his family have said.

The celebrity chef was best known for shows like MasterChef and Hell’s Kitchen.

The Michelin-starred chef also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

His family said he died on Tuesday night.

They said in a statement: “The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE.

“Gary passed away last evening, Tuesday 26th November 2019, at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side.

“The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time.”

We are all very sad to hear of the passing of Gary Rhodes. He was an inspirational chef and British gastronomy owes him a huge debt. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. — The MICHELIN Guide (@MichelinGuideUK) November 27, 2019

A statement from the hotel where he worked said: “The team at Grosvenor House Dubai and Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa are devastated to hear of the tragic passing of Chef Gary Rhodes OBE.

“Not only has the industry lost a true culinary legend, we have also lost an inspirational human being and a very dear friend.

“No words can express our sadness at Gary’s death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rhodes family.”

I am sad today at the passing of #GaryRhodes

His book taught me everything I know about scones, Yorkshire puddings and a bread and butter pudding that I have passed down to my children

He walked me through so many recipes!

He made me feel like I could dare to try …

Thank you pic.twitter.com/wqHfQfkmZc — Ana Clements Voice (@AnaClements) November 27, 2019

TV chef Jamie Oliver posted on Instagram: “Sadly Chef Gary Rhodes OBE passed away. My heart felt sympathies to his wife , kids, friends and family, sending love and thoughts.

“Gary was a fantastic chef and incredible ambassador for British cooking, he was a massive inspiration to me as a young chef. He reimagined modern British cuisine with elegance and fun. rest in peace Chef.”

Sad to hear about Gary Rhodes passing. He was one of the old school tv chefs of the 90’s with a host of restaurants world wide. Also made me want to gel my hair up from the age of about 6 ☺️✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/maOISdvr5c — Andrew Aitchison (@ThatGuyAitcho) November 27, 2019

TV chef Gordon Ramsay tweeted: “We lost a fantastic chef today in Gary Rhodes. He was a chef who put British Cuisine on the map. Sending all the love and prayers to your wife and kids. You’ll be missed Gx.”

-AAP