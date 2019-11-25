Entertainment Celebrity Sharon Strzelecki has a new buddy called Kim, and it’s very ‘noice’ indeed
Updated:

Sharon Strzelecki has a new buddy called Kim, and it’s very ‘noice’ indeed

kim kardashian Magda Szubanski uber eats
Sharon Strzelecki and her new bestie, Kim Kardashian West, in the Uber Eats ad. Photo: YouTube
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email Comment

Comedian Magda Szubanski has reprised her famous role as keen netballer and all-round doormat Sharon Strzelecki in a TV turn that is already proving a massive hit with fans.

Strzelecki plays a leading role in the latest Uber Eats ad, which starts with her on the couch in her netball uniform discussion dinner options with her buddy Kim.

Moment later, it’s revealed that Kim is not Kath and Kim‘s Gina Riley but US reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West.

The pair discuss what they will have for dinner – Strzelecki decides on pesto gnocchi and garlic bread to keep her “carbed up”, while Kardashian West opts for a “chicken schnitty with chips and chicken salt”.

The commercial finishes with Strzelecki trying to teach Kardashian West how to pronounce “nice” (actually, it’s “noice”) and other elements of “the Queen’s English”.

The ad, which was filmed in Los Angeles and reportedly took 12 hours to shoot, was unveiled on Sunday night. It’s part of Uber Eats’ often cheeky “Tonight I’ll be eating” campaign, which has previously starred Sophie Monk, Beau Ryan, Ryan Maloney, Naomi Watts and Boy George.

Other versions have featured Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose, Lee Lin Chin and Ray Martin.

Most recently, Jimmy Barnes, John Farnham and Anh Do formed a band called Barnesy, Farnsy and Anhsy for the Uber Eats campaign.

Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

Executive bonuses on hold as Westpac issues response to money-laundering scandal
‘Australian first’: Ange Postecoglou on verge of claiming Japanese league title
‘Clearly unfair’: Consumer groups call for tougher insurance rules
ASIO ‘actively investigating’ allegations of plot to plant a Chinese agent in Parliament
Australian teens are among the world’s least active kids: Here’s what needs to be done
Over-the-counter codeine ban leads to drop in poisonings