Sharon Strzelecki has a new buddy called Kim, and it’s very ‘noice’ indeed

Comedian Magda Szubanski has reprised her famous role as keen netballer and all-round doormat Sharon Strzelecki in a TV turn that is already proving a massive hit with fans.

Strzelecki plays a leading role in the latest Uber Eats ad, which starts with her on the couch in her netball uniform discussion dinner options with her buddy Kim.

Moment later, it’s revealed that Kim is not Kath and Kim‘s Gina Riley but US reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West.

The pair discuss what they will have for dinner – Strzelecki decides on pesto gnocchi and garlic bread to keep her “carbed up”, while Kardashian West opts for a “chicken schnitty with chips and chicken salt”.

Look, I’m no Kardashian fan, but this is pretty damn spectacular. Kudos Kim. @MagdaSzubanski just continues to be one of my favourite people of all time, and this solidified that thought! #ubereats #noice https://t.co/LXxOXWWMKk — Daniel Leach 📻🎙🎧 (@TheSportsFreak) November 24, 2019

The commercial finishes with Strzelecki trying to teach Kardashian West how to pronounce “nice” (actually, it’s “noice”) and other elements of “the Queen’s English”.

The ad, which was filmed in Los Angeles and reportedly took 12 hours to shoot, was unveiled on Sunday night. It’s part of Uber Eats’ often cheeky “Tonight I’ll be eating” campaign, which has previously starred Sophie Monk, Beau Ryan, Ryan Maloney, Naomi Watts and Boy George.

kim kardashian and sharon strzelecki for uber eats australia,,, that’s pure comedy pic.twitter.com/pQmo4LLNzk — rachael (@benduartesolo) November 24, 2019

Wondered why Uber Eats was trending in Australia, then I seen the new ad with @KimKardashian and @MagdaSzubanski now I know why. Got to admit it’s a good one. — JO (@JO_SCHULER) November 24, 2019

Magda Szubanski teaming up with Kim Kardashian for an Uber Eats ad is peak Australian culture for the year. — Nib Oswald (@niboswald) November 24, 2019

Other versions have featured Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose, Lee Lin Chin and Ray Martin.

Most recently, Jimmy Barnes, John Farnham and Anh Do formed a band called Barnesy, Farnsy and Anhsy for the Uber Eats campaign.