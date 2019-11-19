Enough to make Prince Andrew sweat? Fresh scandal, as supporters step back

Prince Andrew is facing fresh allegations about behaviour unbecoming of a royal, amid reports he had used racist language in a conversation with a former political adviser.

The Duke of York is facing growing calls to give a formal statement to American authorities examining the criminal behaviour of convicted peadophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Now the fallout from his appearance on the BBC to explain his friendship Epstein, and deny allegations of having sex with an under-age teen, has extended to his not-for-profit organisation.

Major accounting firm KPMG has pulled out of its sponsorship of Andrew’s mentoring program Pitch@Palace.

But the trouble seems to be just beginning. Early Tuesday morning (Australian time) UK newspaper The Evening Standard published a front page story with allegations Prince Andrew had used the racially offensive ‘n‘ word.

Political adviser turned columnist Rohan Silva said in the newspaper that, while he was a Downing Street aide specialising in the tech economy, the duke made a racist remark during a 2012 meeting at Buckingham Palace.

Mr Silva said that when he asked Andrew if the government department responsible for trade “could be doing a better job”, the duke replied:

“Well, If you’ll pardon the expression, that really is the n***** in the woodpile.” Sources categorically denied the allegation, saying “the duke did not say that”.

Meanwhile, another organisation, Outward Bound Trust – which the duke supports as patron – has announced it will hold a board meeting in the next few days when members will discuss the issues raised in the controversial television interview.

And a student committee at Huddersfield University, where Andrew is chancellor, has voted on a motion to lobby the duke to resign– with the result of the ballot to be published later this week.

Old photographs also surfaced in the UK’s Daily Mail seeming to show Prince Andrew looking wide-eyed while dancing – and sweating – during a party with US socialites.

That came after the prince’s comments in his interview claiming he didn’t sweat or show public affection, in response to allegations made by an Epstein accuser.

It had been alleged Andrew danced with 17-year-old Epstein ‘sex slave’ Virginia Roberts, now Giuffre, at London’s Tramp nightclub in 2001 before having sex with her. But Andrew said “it didn’t happen”.

Ms Giuffre, who now lives in Australia with her husband and children, told Nine’s 60 Minutes on November 10 that she remembered Andrew from the night because he “sweats a lot and he smells funny”.

He rebutted Ms Giuffre’s recall of his body odour with a medical explanation.

“I had suffered what I would describe as an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War when I was shot at and I simply … it was almost impossible for me to sweat,” Andrew claimed.

The prince did agree an infamous photo of him with his arm around Ms Giuffre – Epstein’s alleged procurer Ghislaine Maxwell in the background – is “definitely” real.

-with AAP