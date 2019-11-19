The upsetting We Didn’t See This Coming news that The Bachelor 2019 leading man Matt Agnew has split with Chelsie McLeod months after pledging TV love has us worried.

On November 1 they were together, but less than three weeks later, this:

If two brainiacs with similar taste in science and bike riding can’t make things work once cameras stop rolling, how are other favourite reality TV couples faring?

The Matt and Chelsie split is a wake-up call. Time for a welfare check.

Best to start with ‘couples’ goal’ couple Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich, who married last June in what was described as “a stunning Italian wedding”, as opposed to your more unpleasant Italian wedding.

At this point, The Bachelor 2013 pair is smashing it, even though Anna posts more shots of her husband than he does of her.

They’ve survived duelling work pressures (can you imagine how hard it is to keep things going when you have no kids and stacks of money?) and divine smart Anna having to play second banana to Kyle Sandilands on Trial by Kyle.

The only black mark is they have refused thus far to give into various media requests for them to have a baby.

Their social media accounts show in recent months they’ve ticked off the Melbourne Cup carnival, a Paris getaway and Anna dirty dancing with Hugh Sheridan.

Another raging success story is Snezana and Sam Wood, who have been inseparable and not put a foot wrong since she won his heart on The Bachelor in 2015.

Sam became an instant stepdad to Snez’s daughter Eve from a previous relationship and now has two more girls, Willow and Charlie.

If home life is like being backstage at the Tivoli, he’s showing no signs.

The “crazy little family” seems as just as outrageously happy as they are photogenic, with recent posts showing them kicking back at Byron Bay, exercising and showing off their mum and dad bods.

If you’re the jealous type, look away now. Dr Love, your work here is done.

Georgia Love and Lee Elliott … how are you tracking?

Fine, judging by The Bachelorette 2016 leading lady’s Instagram which shows after spring races they hit up Europe, then Hobart.

So, they’re bonded by frequent flyer miles and travel fridge magnets as well as love. That’s strong juju.

Matty J chose Laura Byrne as his gal in 2017’s The Bachelor and looks like he knew what he was doing.

I was slightly worried at the time he wasn’t worthy but am happy to conclude – I hope my husband isn’t reading this – I was wrong.

So loved-up are the pair that they’re now a trio, thanks to the June arrival of daughter Marlie-Mae.

Kid aside, Matty J and Laura still totally heart each other.

Ali Oetjen chose that guy whose name I can never remember when she was in charge of giving out the roses in The Bachelorette in 2018.

Ah yes, Taite Radley.

In fabulous news, Ali and Taite are going great guns.

Their social media accounts show they’re still not just together but that also Ali hasn’t run out of inspirational messages yet.

Taite is doing his bit, teaching Ali shoulder workouts. You guys!

Meanwhile, latest reality couple Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt seem to also be totally together.

“Thank-you for fighting for us and knowing what we have was real and pure from the very beginning. I love you my Noh Noh,” Angie posted on November 15.

Carlin one-upped his girl with a cool video montage of them horsing around. Watch for the piggy back squat, and feel all the feels.

Maybe reality TV contestants really are in it for the right reasons.