Karl Stefanovic to return to Today show

Karl Stefanovic
Stefanovic is tipped to make his comeback on a revamped Today show next year after the program's ratings hit record lows. Photo: Getty
After a year in the wilderness, Nine’s Karl Stefanovic is expected to return to the Today program in 2020 after he was unceremoniously axed last year.

With much speculation in recent days about his return, Stefanovic, 45 will co-host with Weekend Today‘s Alli Langdon while Georgie Gardner will leave the show.

Fairfax exclusively reported on Saturday, saying “yes, it’s true”.

“Yes, I am as shocked about this as everyone else,” Stefanovic told The Sydney Morning Herald on Friday afternoon.

“It’s not something that I thought would come up again. I thought my time was up, but then, when I was sounded out about it, it got me thinking.

“It’s a big job with enormous pressures and I know only too well some of those pitfalls, but it is also without question the best live TV job in Australia.”

The New Daily reported on Thursday Stefanovic was in discussions about taking back his old seat after being seen leaving his Mosman home, suited up, for a meeting at Sydney’s Nine headquarters.

A day earlier, The Australian reported that Nine chief executive Hugh Marks wants him back on Today next year. And in June, Woman’s Day claimed he was in “secret negotiations” with Nine.

The Nine Network’s flagship morning program has hit record low ratings since Stefanovic was dumped in 2018 after 15 years.

His sacking followed a difficult year in which the show’s ratings were already falling amid unrelenting coverage of his personal life.

Stefanovic, a father of three, left his wife of more than 20 years, Cassandra Thorburn, in 2016 and began dating designer Jasmine Yarbrough.

He and Yarbrough, 35, wed in a lavish four-day celebration in Mexico last December.

-with AAP

