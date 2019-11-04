Olivia Newton-John’s tight bad girl pants and leather jacket from movie Grease sold for $587,000 in Beverly Hills on Saturday, with the result more than double the expected price for the celebrity auction items, according to Julien’s Auctions.

Worn by Newton-John for her You’re the One That I Want duet with John Travolta, the pants were were so tight she had to be sewn into them for the scene, and were sold with a broken zip.

The singer cleaned out her wardrobe for the auction, and its $3.4 million profit will go to her eponymous cancer wellness and research centre in Melbourne.

Olivia is hardly the first star whose memorabilia has been auctioned off.

Items put on the block in the past range from the vaguely icky (Elvis’ used undies) to the weird (a star’s kidney stone) and truly iconic (a Marilyn Monroe dress.)

Elvis’s underpants

The used condition of the tighty whities suggests the King did more than swivel his hips in them, and that thinking was followed by fans during a 2012 Presley memorabilia auction. While his personal bible fetched $135,000, the briefs – worn under a jumpsuit for a 1977 show – failed to sell for $11,000.

Truman Capote’s ashes

When the In Cold Blood author died in 1984, his friend Joanna Carson received a portion of his ashes. When she died in 2015 they were sold at auction in LA for $65,000.

Kurt Cobain’s cardie

Last month the stained cardigan Kurt Cobain wore for Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged performance in November 1993 – one of the last shows before his April 1994 death – sold for a record $482,000.

Joan Rivers’ dog bowl

After Rivers died during a 2014 medical procedure, her belongings sold for more than $3 million at auction. Among them, a $14,000 bowl that was part of a Tiffany & Co dinner set that was used by her beloved Yorkie, Spike.

Lady Gaga’s Golden Globes showstopper

Gaga left the Valentino dress in a hotel room after the Golden Globes and a maid who said she found it auctioned it in Los Angeles on October 31. It was mysteriously pulled from sale minutes moments before bidding closed, with the top bid at $27,000.

William Shatner’s kidney stone

The actor collapsed on the set of Boston Legal when he passed a kidney stone, which he held onto. An online casino later bought it from an auction house for $25,000, with Captain Kirk donating the proceeds to Habitat for Humanity. “This takes organ donors to a new height. To a new low maybe,” Shatner said.

Britney Spears’ used pregnancy test

The same casino that snapped up Shatner’s stone paid $5100 for Britney’s positive pregnancy test, which was found in the rubbish bin of a hotel she and husband Kevin Federline stayed at. In the ensuing years, she seems to have recovered from the loss:

Andy Warhol’s wig

The silver wig that became a signature part of the artist’s look sold for more than $14,000 in 2006.

Kate Winslet’s Titanic dress

Rose DeWitt Bukater had a fabulous wardrobe for her ill-fated voyage in Titanic. The red gown she wore the first night she met Jack sold for $476,000, with no explanation for her selfishness with the floating door included.

John Lennon’s tooth

When the Beatle lost a molar in the 1960s, he gave it to his housekeeper who in turn gifted it to her Beatles fan daughter as a keepsake. More than 40 years later it sold at auction for $44,000.

Marilyn Monroe’s Happy Birthday Mr President gown

The star paid $17,000 for the dress – embellished with more than 2500 hand-sewn crystals – in 1962 and wore it to Madison Square Garden to sing happy birthday to President John F Kennedy. It was snapped up for nearly $7 million at auction.

Scarlett Johannson’s tissue

Johannson sneezed one night talking to Jay Leno on the Tonight Show. He gave her a tissue, she blew her nose twice. The used Kleenex was later auctioned for $5300 to a charity chosen by Scarlett.