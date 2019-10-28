Celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary on the weekend, Ivanka Trump left no doubt about her feelings for “relentless optimist” husband Jared Kushner, posting a Hallmark Cards-style tribute.

“I can be vulnerable with you, as well as strong and determined. I love you and dream of forever together,” she wrote, in a gushy couple of stanzas highlighting Kushner’s attributes.

But less certain than the “unwavering prioritisation” Kushner has for “that which matters most in life” is who paid for their anniversary blowout at presidential country retreat Camp David.

The mystery, coming as it did in the shadow of the Trump impeachment situation, intrigued Washington’s political correspondents and glossies including Vanity Fair, which first covered the story of Ivanka and Jared’s celebration.

Things initially seemed straightforward.

A White House official confirmed to CNN the parents of three planned a “big party with friends” and family, including the US President, at the rustic outpost in the Maryland mountains.

As for who was picking up the cheque, the White House said everything was being paid for personally by Ivanka, 37, and Jared, 38, who are both senior Trump administration advisers.

“Expenses at Camp David are covered by the family. Jared and Ivanka will be paying out of pocket,” the official said.

But Mr Trump was having none of that, disputing who forked out and the size of the guest list.

“Had a beautiful dinner last night at Camp David in celebration of the 10th Wedding Anniversary of Ivanka and Jared,” he tweeted on Saturday.

“Attended by a small number of family and friends, it could not have been nicer. Camp David is a special place.

“Cost of the event will be totally paid for by me!”

The joy of the occasion seemed to soften Mr Trump towards Camp David, which was built as a getaway for federal government agents and their families in 1935 but converted in 1942 into a presidential retreat, back in the days when commanders in chief didn’t have their own.

“Camp David is very rustic. It’s nice, you’d like it,” the President told a European journalist before his 2017 inauguration.

“You know how long you’d like it? For about 30 minutes.”

The camp’s charms have been enough for past presidential families.

Barack and Michelle Obama threw birthday parties for daughters Sasha and Malia there, and Mrs Obama hosted Beyonce’s 36th birthday at the retreat in 2017.

“Michelle Obama enjoyed bringing female friends for the weekend, along with a chef,” rear admiral and former camp commander Michael Giorgione wrote in his 2017 book Inside Camp David: The Private World of the Presidential Retreat.

“She and her friends would work out pretty intensely – up to three times a day in the gym, with Marines holding the punching bags – then relax by the pool.”

Bill and Hillary Clinton also held bashes for daughter Chelsea there, and Dorothy Bush was married at Camp David in 1992 during her father George HW Bush’s administration.

But last weekend was all about Ivanka and Jared.

She posted throwback photos to commemorate “3,652 days, 3 amazing, curious children, countless adventures, ups, downs, laughter, love and pastrami” with her man.

The pair’s 2009 vows were swapped at Mr Trump’s golf course at Bedminster, New Jersey, in front of 500 guests including Rupert Murdoch and Rudy Giuliani.

Their wedding invitation included a voucher for a free round of golf at a Trump property, according to Vanity Fair.

Mr Kushner had to cut short the fun on Sunday to fly to Israel, then Saudi Arabia, on government business with treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin.

He’s due back in Washington on Wednesday for another Ivanka celebration, her 38th birthday.