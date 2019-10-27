Entertainment Celebrity Nirvana rocker Kurt Cobain’s old cardigan sells for $490k

Nirvana rocker Kurt Cobain’s old cardigan sells for $490k

Grunge rocker Curt Cobain's nondescript cardigan has fetched almost half a million dollars. Photo: YouTube
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A cardigan worn by Kurt Cobain during Nirvana’s famed appearance on MTV Unplugged has become the most expensive sweater ever sold at auction after fetching $A489,578.

The Manhattan brand acrylic and mohair cardigan was sold during Julien’s Auctions’ two-day auction of rock memorabilia at Hard Rock Cafe, New York.

The auction house described it as “one of the most famous sweaters in music history”.

Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York was recorded at Sony Music Studios in front of a live audience five months before Cobain killed himself on April 5, 1994.

The album documenting that intimate performance was released four months after his death.

A custom Fender guitar built in 1993 that Cobain used during the band’s In Utero tour was also sold, earning $US340,000.

The turquoise-bodied left-handed guitar was on display for several years at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Accompanying the guitar was a handwritten letter signed by his wife Courtney Love Cobain, stating this was one of Cobain’s favourite instruments.

More than 700 items owned and used by stars including Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Queen, Bob Dylan and Jimi Hendrix also featured in the sale, which ran on Friday and Saturday.

-AAP

  • Lifeline 13 11 14
  • beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Trending Now

Finch cleared to play as summer of cricket gets underway in Adelaide
Media suppression
Toxic ‘safety’ orders are the latest sly tool to gag the press and free speech
World Heritage-listed Australian island named in Lonely Planet’s top 2020 travel spots
Red Symons and the secret life of the local swimming pool
Bunnings Marketlink
How Bunnings is about to take a major step in its growth
‘Self-serving’ and ‘disingenuous’: NBN Co’s broadband speed claims savaged