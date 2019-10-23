The Duchess of Sussex has stepped out for the first time since candidly revealing her struggles with the pressure of royal life, taking to the stage as a special guest at a leadership summit.

Meghan, a “longstanding supporter” of the One Young World organisation attended the opening of the 2019 summit at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

It comes as CNN reports a source close to the Duchess and husband Prince Harry said the British royal family was not prepared for how best to harness the value of the modern couple.

A documentary released at the weekend whipped the UK media into a frenzy as the Duke and Duchess opened up about personal struggles including feelings towards Prince William.

The former actress also revealed that friends had warned her not to stay with the prince because “the British tabloids will destroy your life’.”

She told ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey: “It’s hard. I don’t think anybody could understand that, but in all fairness I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand.

“But when I first met my now-husband my friends were really happy because I was so happy, but my British friends said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life’.”

Meghan, 38, said that, as an American, she “very naively” thought this did not make any sense, adding: “I’m not in tabloids. I didn’t get it, so it’s been complicated.”

The couple have faced mounting criticism after reportedly taking four private jet journeys in 11 days this summer, rather than opting for commercial flights, despite speaking out on environmental issues.

Singer Elton John said he provided the couple and their baby son Archie with a private flight to “maintain a high level of much-needed protection”.

On Tuesday night (UK time), however, appeared not to be letting the intense pressure get her down, beaming as she drew the spotlight onto a cause close to her heart.

Meghan wore royal purple to the summit, an annual event convening “the brightest young talent” across different sectors from more than 190 countries. Delegates would be “counselled” by the Duchess, the organisation said.

According to the One Young World website, Meghan is a “longstanding supporter” of the organisation, joining as a counsellor in 2014. Other supporters include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Duchess is Vice-President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which is partnering with One Young World this year.

