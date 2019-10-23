Entertainment Celebrity Duchess of Sussex leads delegates, in first appearance since controversial documentary
Updated:

Duchess of Sussex leads delegates, in first appearance since controversial documentary

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives for the leadership summit in London. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

The Duchess of Sussex has stepped out for the first time since candidly revealing her struggles with the pressure of royal life, taking to the stage as a special guest at a leadership summit.

Meghan, a “longstanding supporter” of the One Young World organisation attended the opening of the 2019 summit at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony. Photo: Getty

It comes as CNN reports a source close to the Duchess and husband Prince Harry said the British royal family was not prepared for how best to harness the value of the modern couple.

A documentary released at the weekend whipped the UK media into a frenzy as the Duke and Duchess opened up about personal struggles including feelings towards Prince William.

The former actress also revealed that friends had warned her not to stay with the prince because “the British tabloids will destroy your life’.”

She told ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey: “It’s hard. I don’t think anybody could understand that, but in all fairness I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand.

“But when I first met my now-husband my friends were really happy because I was so happy, but my British friends said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life’.”

The Duchess was warmly welcomed as a special guest at the summit. Photo: Getty

Meghan, 38, said that, as an American, she “very naively” thought this did not make any sense, adding: “I’m not in tabloids. I didn’t get it, so it’s been complicated.”

The couple have faced mounting criticism after reportedly taking four private jet journeys in 11 days this summer, rather than opting for commercial flights, despite speaking out on environmental issues.

Singer Elton John said he provided the couple and their baby son Archie with a private flight to “maintain a high level of much-needed protection”.

On Tuesday night (UK time), however, appeared not to be letting the intense pressure get her down, beaming as she drew the spotlight onto a cause close to her heart.

Meghan wore royal purple to the summit, an annual event convening  “the brightest young talent” across different sectors from more than 190 countries. Delegates would be “counselled” by the Duchess, the organisation said.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on stage at the One Young World Summit. Photo: Getty

According to the One Young World website, Meghan is a “longstanding supporter” of the organisation, joining as a counsellor in 2014. Other supporters include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Duchess is Vice-President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which is partnering with One Young World this year.

-with AAP

Trending Now

WATCH: Real-life ‘Spiderwoman’ breaks speed climbing record
Global slowdown catches up with Australia’s banking sector
‘We’re always looking for new donors’: At the animal blood bank your pet could save lives
minimum wage
Workers suffer ‘significant increase’ in stolen wages
‘Make up your own mind’: PM accuses asylum seekers of faking illness under Medevac laws
star wars trailer
Rise of the Skywalker final trailer gives Star Wars fans a glimpse of the end of an era