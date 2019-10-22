Entertainment Celebrity Prince William ‘worried’ about Harry’s mental health
Updated:

Prince William ‘worried’ about Harry’s mental health

Both Harry and Meghan spoke candidly in the documentary. Video: ABC
Prince William is “worried” about his brother, Prince Harry, and his wife after watching the couple’s revealing TV documentary, according to royal sources.

Prince William is said to be hoping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “are all right” following the documentary, in which Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, revealed their struggles with the global spotlight.

Kensington Palace has made no comment on the ITV film, which aired in Britain on Sunday.

But a palace source has told the BBC there was a view the Sussexes are “in a fragile place”. The source also played down suggestions that Prince William was “furious” with his brother after the documentary.

The revelations came in the ITV program Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which was filmed during Harry and Meghan’s recent tour of southern Africa.

Both Harry and Meghan opened up on recent difficulties, with the prince appearing to confirm a rift with his older brother.

“We are brothers. We will always be brothers,” he said.

“We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me.

“We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly.”

The Duke also spoke to journalist Tom Bradby about his mental health, saying it needed “constant management”.

“I thought I was out of the woods and then suddenly it all came back,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Duchess said her British friends had warned her not to marry Prince Harry.

‘[They] said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life’,” she said.

She said she had not been prepared for the intensity of tabloid interest about her relationship. Meghan told Bradby she has tried to cope with the pressures of her new life by putting on a “stiff upper lip”.

“I tried, I really tried, but I think what that does internally is probably really damaging, and the biggest thing that I know is that I never thought this would be easy but I thought it would be fair, and that is the part that is hard to reconcile but [I] just take each day as it comes.”

Harry and Meghan, and their young son Archie, are expected to take a six-week break in coming weeks. They are reported to be planning to spend Thanksgiving with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, in the US.

That will be followed by a few weeks of “family time” before they return to Britain for Christmas with the Queen.

