Dave Hughes lands in hospital after mid-show health scare

Comedian Dave Hughes has landed in hospital after suffering a health scare during a pre-AFL Grand Final function.

The 48-year-old television and radio star was hosting a business event for the Carlton Football Club in front of a crowd of 1500 people on Thursday night when he said he began to feel faint.

“The room started spinning like I was on a ride at the show!” Hughes shared on Instagram.

“Tried to talk my way through it. Got handed a chair to sit on. Everyone concerned for me.”

Hughes, a judge on Ten’s new hit The Masked Singer, revealed he was forced to seek medical attention and underwent scans before being diagnosed with vertigo.

“Ended up at hospital. MRI all clear. Diagnosis = true vertigo. Never had it before! I’m all good now!” he posted.

The Melbourne father-of-three later elaborated on the scare, saying that the crowd could see he was unwell and urged him to wrap up his show.

“At this point I’ve told the crowd that the room is spinning and I could vaguely see someone bringing me a chair. I had no idea what was happening to me but I kept trying to tell jokes!” he posted.

“I kept going seated! A number of concerned friends said they wanted to get up and walk me off stage. I literally needed someone to throw the towel in for me. But they didn’t and I ended up doing my time!”

Vertigo occurs when a person feels as if they, or the objects around them, are moving when they are not.

Often resulting in nausea, vomiting, sweating, or difficulties walking, Vertigo can feel like a spinning or swaying movement.

Vertigo is often associated with inner ear problems, following a spinning motion, or prolonged exposure to being in a moving object.

The condition can occasionally be a symptom of a more serious disease or affliction.

Hughes seemed unconcerned by the spectre of more long lasting problems, joking, “Hope I still get paid” after his gig at the Carlton function.