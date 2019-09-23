Entertainment Celebrity Emmys 2019: Best and worst dressed stars

Emmys 2019: Best and worst dressed stars

Emilia Clarke
Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke was queen of the best dressed list. Photo: Getty
The Emmys 2019 purple carpet had a stack of everything – metallics, black and white, pants, princess gowns and sequins – but only one person in a costume.

Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie rocked up to the Microsoft Theatre for the ceremony in a sweeping dress that looked like she’d raided the wardrobe department of a Roman Carry On film.

Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie. Photo: Getty

Her castmate Emilia Clarke wore a perfect Valentino navy gown that screamed class. Amazing hair, fabulous jewels, great styling.

Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke. Photo: Getty

Naomi Watts’ Dior also knocked it out of the park, with the mesh bodice and belt a masterclass in how to make a ballgown edgy.

Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts. Photo: Getty

Jodie Comer killed it in a glamorous Tom Ford long-sleeved halter neck dress with a ’70s vibe.

Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer. Photo: Getty

Her Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh got it wrong in a boring Zac Posen dress in a weird salmon mousse shade.

Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh. Photo: Getty

Julia Garner’s electric violet dress rocketed her straight to a podium finish, with its beautiful sleeve and draping. Very, very cool.

Julia Garner
Julia Garner. Photo: Getty

Alex Borstein also had a purple patch, in a 1940s monogrammed dress that suggested after the show she would be catching a flying boat to perform Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy for faraway troops.

Alex Borstein
Alex Borstein. Photo: Getty

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was a winner onstage, less so on the purple carpet in a pleasant princessy number that seemed out of synch with her hugely original personality.

Phoeber Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Photo: Getty

Sophie Turner was pure polished elegance.

Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner. Photo: Getty

Isla Fisher brought the party in a silver sun ray pleated dress.

Isla Fisher
Isla Fisher. Photo: Getty

Julia Louis-Dreyfus equalled awesome in a body con gold sheath with statement earrings and sexy sandals.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Photo: Getty

Michelle Williams’ Louis Vuitton embellished column dress was like something a Bond villain in a Hong Kong casino scene would wear.

MIchelle Williams
Michelle Williams. Photo: Getty

Lena Headey had less good fortune with her florals. The fabric looked cheap, the train obvious and the bow the wrong colour. I felt vaguely depressed by it.

Lena Headey
Lena Headey. Photo: Getty

But the I felt uplifted by Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian! Kendall told Richard Quinn to make her a hybrid of something Sophia Vergara and Cat Woman would wear. Kim asked for a Vivienne Westwood corset dress so tight she had to scowl all night. Done and done.

Kendall Jenner Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Photo: Getty

Catherine O’Hara deftly trod the line between quirky and silly in a Greta Constantine black and white column.

Catherine O'Hara
Catherine O’Hara. Photo: Getty

Viola Davis also went monochrome, in an architectural dress that was fun and chic.

Viola Davis
Viola Davis. Photo: Getty

Aya Cash’s show is You’re The Worst. Her dress was one of the best, a shimmering melange of disco style and effortlessness.

Aya Cash
Aya Cash. Photo: Getty

Annie Murphy also went for sequins but in more formal and been-there fashion. Sequins look best when they slither a bit, when they’re loose.

Annie Murphy
Annie Murphy. Photo: Getty

Rachel Brosnahan was another bright spark.

Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan. Photo: Getty

Carice Van Houten was right up there, with undone hair, a red lip and statement print dress that was modestly seductive.

Carice Van Houten
Carice Van Houten. Photo: Getty

Maya Rudolph opted for a current favourite, the floral granny dress whose total old-fashionedness is meant to be fresh.

Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph. Photo: Getty

Vera Farmiga went for the same look: the scarlet is better but it still has parallels to what Miss Beadle would have worn to a school knees up on Little House on the Prairie.

Vera Farmiga
Vera Farmiga. Photo: Getty

At first glance Maisie Williams was underwhelming but her cocktail length prom dress is actually genius, with its balanced-out fluffiness and structure and those shoes.

Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams.

Natasha Lyonne belongs at Studio 54 with Aya Cash. Love!

Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne. Photo: Getty

Amy Poehler’s Greta Constantine wide-legged jumpsuit was hideous, like something a down on their luck Elvis impersonator would opt for.

Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler. Photo: Getty

Jameela Jamil went for pastel pretty.

Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil. Photo: Getty

Laverne Cox was the unlucky nominated wearer of the inevitable ubiquitous doll-on-the-toilet-roll dress.

Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox. Photo: Getty

Kerry Washington’s take on sparkle was an Alexandre Vauthier shirt and pant with Sigfried and Roy overtones.

Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington. Photo: Getty

Betty Gilpin’s careless hair was a perfect foil for her old Hollywood gown.

Betty Gilpin
Betty Gilpin. Photo: Getty

Patricia Arquette was wonderfully, creepily severe in high-necked white.

Patricia ArquettePatricia Arquette. Photo: Getty

Indya Moore was cartoonish in a double split dress with front zip and other terrifying details.

Indya Moore
Indya Moore. Photo: Getty

Zendaya’s Vera Wang sheer corset dress was astonishing and only faintly reminiscent of that bad stage on Say Yes to the Dress when every bride wanted to look like a Wild West saloon good time girl.

Zendaya
Zendaya. Photo: Getty

Kristen Bell went bold in tribal Dior.

Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell. Photo: Getty

Kelly Osbourne was imperious. Well done.

Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne. Photo: Getty

Amy Adams had an old-fashioned shocker.

Amy Adams
Amy Adams. Photo: Getty

Christina Applegate’s dress was was my mother would call ‘tizzy’. Which is not necessarily bad.

Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate. Photo: Getty

Mandy Moore (in Brandon Maxwell, with terrific sleeves and a silky insouciance to it) was one of three women to clash red and pink together. You be the judge of who wore it best.

Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore. Photo: Getty

Taraji P Henson’s dress suggested a boudoir nightie.

Taraji P Henson
Taraji P Henson. Photo: Getty

Marisa Tomei was showgirl meets Darrell Lea saleswoman.

Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei. Photo: Getty

Catherine Zeta Jones is always like a perfume bottle come to life in the sort of dress your husband says, ‘I like that’ while you know it’s striking but daggy.

Catherine Zeta Jones
Catherine Zeta Jones. Photo: Getty

Angela Bassett had the kookiest bag of the night.

Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett. Photo: Getty

Sarah Snook was swamped by her contemporary mother of the bride pant and tricky top.

Sarah Snook
Sarah Snook. Photo: Getty

Laura Linney’s dress and pant combo was either ahead of its time or well after it.

Laura Linney
Laura Linney. Photo: Getty

Billy Porter promised to deliver and did.

Billy Porter
Billy Porter. Photo: Getty

Margaret Qualley went for severe Audrey Hepburn classicism.

Margaret Qualley
Margaret Qualley. Photo: Getty

Nathalie Emmanuel’s space age bodice was confusing … is it a secret symbol to someone?

Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel. Photo: Getty

In her Saint Laurent, Robin Wright could have teamed up with Gwendoline Christie for a toga party. Too dreamy.

Robin Wright
Robin Wright. Photo: Getty

