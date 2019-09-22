On this day in 1949, the incomparable Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen was born in the beachside town of Long Branch, New Jersey.

That makes the singer, songwriter, musician – and seemingly immortal – 70 today.

Springsteen has sold more than 135 million records worldwide and more than 64 million records in the United States in a career spanning almost 50 years.

Inspired by the music of Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley in the early and mid-1950s, Springsteen bought his first guitar at age 15 after seeing The Beatles perform on The Ed Sullivan Show, and began playing local venues with a band called The Rogues.

His best-known songs include Born to Run (1975), Thunder Road (1975), Badlands (1978), Hungry Heart (1980), Dancing in the Dark (1984), Born in the USA (1984), Glory Days (1985), Brilliant Disguise (1987), Human Touch (1992) and Streets of Philadelphia (1994).

“The Boss” has also won 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, an Academy Award, and a Tony Award for Springsteen on Broadway.

In 1999, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and in 2016, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

And at 70, Springsteen is still touring, with a tour of Australia planned in 2020.