Stepping out in Bogota, Colombia, on September 3, Ivanka Trump made headlines for the way the wind turned her green sleeves into something akin to a Day of the Triffids remake, but the real news was her hair.

Ivanka debuted a dramatic platinum bob with edgy middle part for the Colombia trip, where she visited female police cadets at an academy and flew the flag at a forum about women’s finances.

Over the next three days, the First Daughter’s sharp lady hair garnered more than $36 million in online news publicity.

It reached an online news audience of more than 1.4 billion, according to Critical Mention, a US software company that monitors news mentions.

By anyone’s estimate, that’s a stack of PR mileage for a simple change in hairstyle.

“It’s a frugal PR campaign that’s been able to generate global media attention. I only wish I had thought of that!” Nicole Reaney, director of Sydney’s InsideOut Public Relations, tells The New Daily.

“This ticks all the publicity boxes: Cheap, simple, garners widespread attention.

“Now that she has the eyes of the world upon her, she can truly leverage her brand image.”

The mother of three has slowly evolved her hair to match her growing political ambitions and her senior diplomatic responsibilities.

At her father’s 2016 inauguration her hair was ashy and long, perfect for sweeping up into a Cinderella bouffant.

It transitioned through honey blonde with a wave into the platinum curtain Ivanka sported to mix with heavyweights at June’s G20 summit in Japan.

Now, heading into the 2020 election season, Ivanka seems to want a harder, more corporate edge to her previously girlish look.

“A shorter cut portrays a more professional, sophisticated image,” Ms Reaney says.

“As Ivanka takes on more of a political role, it’s possible she has been advised to consider every aspect of her communication style, which includes physical appearance.

“With Donald at the helm, the world’s eyes also gravitate to her and will form opinions and impressions based on what they see.”

A strategic deviation from the bob came on September 4 when Ivanka wore her hair in a low, messy bun – most probably thanks to hair extensions – to visit a migrant shelter and strawberry farm.

She also ditched her architectural couture for a beige peasant-style dress.

Given her father’s hardline stance on migrants, the ‘I come in peace’ look seemed calculated.

Ms Reaney applauds the move: “It makes complete sense for someone with a profile to mould their appearance to adapt and build rapport with those they are meeting.”

On September 6, the razor bob was back when Ivanka took part in a panel of entrepreneur women at the Presidential Palace in Uruguay, followed by an official dinner where she went for a polished up do.

In a video clip posted to Instagram, she gave her 5.1 million followers a whirlwind glimpse at Ivanka Inc, from addressing a meeting to marvelling over handcrafted goods and dancing.

“Ivanka and her stylists are taking control of her own brand,” Stacy Jones, founder and CEO of Los Angeles influencer agency Hollywood Branded, told InStyle.

The bob is more professional and businesslike, which proves “that she is attempting to truly transition into a role which requires sophistication in dealing with world leaders on the global stage”.

Ivanka has her hair cut at Oscar Blandi Salon on New York’s Madison Avenue, where her stylist Brenda Pedersen charges $245 for a 45-minute session.

“A women who rocks a bob haircut is confident and doesn’t need the length of her hair to define her beauty,” Ms Pedersen told InStyle.

Ivanka’s move comes after her friend Kim Kardashian West chopped off her hair to reflect her changed status from reality TV star to reality TV star and aspiring lawyer.