Actor Kevin Hart suffers ‘major back injuries’ in horror car accident

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has been seriously injured after his vintage muscle car careered off the road and crashed in the hills above Malibu.

Police say 40-year-old Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off the winding Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment about 12.45am on Sunday.

According to the report, Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both suffered “major back injuries” and were taken to hospitals.

Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, did not require hospital treatment.

The CHP report says Black lost control of the car as it turned from a canyon road onto the highway.

Crash scene video shows Hart’s Plymouth Barracuda deep in a gully about three metres off the road. It smashed through timber roadside fencing and its roof was crushed by the impact of the crash.

The police report said Black was not under the influence of alcohol.

Prayers up for Kevin Hart who has been hospitalized with major back injuries 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wGgdX1LiaM — 👑 DaddyMo 👑 (@therealdaddymo1) September 1, 2019

Police said Hart, who lives nearby, left the scene to go home to get medical attention. A witness told TMZ a member of Hart’s security team arrived in another vehicle and picked him up.

The actor was later treated in hospital.

Hart bought the vintage muscle car just two months ago as a 40th birthday present to himself.

“I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Welcome home ‘Menace’ #MuscleCarLover.”

Hart came to fame as a stand-up comic and has three comedy albums, including the 2011 hit Laugh at My Pain. He has also appeared in several films, including 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Upside (2019).

A representative for Hart didn’t immediately reply to messages.

-with AAP