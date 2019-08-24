Entertainment Celebrity Scarlett Johansson tops highest-paid actresses list
Scarlett Johansson tops highest-paid actresses list

Johansson has topped the Forbes magazine's list of highest-paid actresses for the second year in a row. Photo: AAP
Actress Scarlett Johansson has shown that she is not only a superhero, but a super-earner too, topping Forbes magazine’s list of highest-paid actresses for the second year in a row.

The 34-year-old, best known recently for playing the character Black Widow in the highest-grossing film of all time, Avengers: Endgame, raked in an estimated $US56 million ($83 million) between July 2018 and June 2018, according to the list.

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara came in second with $US44.1 million ($65.3 million), while Reese Witherspoon, who produces and appears in the hit HBO drama Big Little Lies, ranked third with $US35 million ($52 million).

Elisabeth Moss, who stars in the dystopian drama series The Handmaid’s Tale, and Australian actress Margot Robbie made it into the top 10 for the first time, with estimated earnings of $US24 million ($36 million) and $US23.5 million dollars ($34.8 million) respectively.

Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston, Kaley Cuoco, Charlize Theron and Ellen Pompeo also made the list.

Forbes’s estimates are based on market research data, box office sales, and interviews with industry insiders.

Earlier this week, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was announced as the highest-paid actor of 2019, making $89.4 million ($132 million).

Johansson’s superhero co-stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd and Australian Christ Hemsworth all made the top 10.

