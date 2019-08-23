Pop star Miley Cyrus has denied rumours she cheated on soon-to-be ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

The pop star took to Twitter to defend herself on Thursday.

“You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar,” she wrote.

Hemsworth and Cyrus were on-again, off-again for 10 years but were married just seven months ago.

The 29-year-old Australian actor filed for divorce on Wednesday, citing irreconcilable differences. He has reportedly employed top celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to represent him.

“She charges $850 an hour, requires a $25,000 retainer, and rarely represents people who have less than $10 million,” Bloomberg once reported of Ms Wasser.

Her past clients include Kim Kardashian, Johnny Depp and Britney Spears, who all sought hasty and seamless splits from their respective spouses.

I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

Cyrus, 26, meanwhile, has been seen kissing Kaitlynn Carter, the estranged partner of Brody Jenner, in photos that surfaced earlier this month.

Cyrus didn’t mention Carter by name on Twitter but admitted to cheating in relationships when she was younger.

“There are NO secrets to uncover here,” Cyrus tweeted.

“I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.”

Cyrus said she was faithful once she and Hemsworth reconciled.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will,” she wrote.

-with AAP