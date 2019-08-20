Elton John slams ‘relentless’ criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Sir Elton John has defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over “malicious” reporting of the Royal couple’s use of private jets for their holidays.

The singer lashed out at “relentless and untrue assassinations” of the couple’s character in a lengthy social media post aimed at Britain’s tabloid media.

The couple had come under fire from newspapers and commentators for using private jets for trips with their new son Archie to the Spanish island of Ibiza and to Sir Elton’s villa in Nice in the south of France.

The Duke and Duchess, both outspoken environmentalists, were labelled hypocrites by the press for not using a commercial airline for the trips.

The coverage of their holidays prompted Sir Elton to take to social media to defend the couple, saying he paid for their flights to France and ensured the trip was carbon-neutral.

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” he wrote in a post simultaneously shared on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

“Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends.

“I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.

“After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquillity of our home.”

Sir Elton said he provided the private jet for security reasons and that it kept in step with Prince Harry’s intent to lower his carbon footprint.

“To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight,” he wrote.

“To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon-neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint.

“I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.”

Earlier this month the Duchess of Sussex guest edited British Vogue, which featured an interview between renowned anthropologist Jane Goodall and Prince Harry where he pledged to have a “maximum” of two children for the sake of the environment.

The Prince said the birth of his son Archie had made his outlook “different”.

“I’ve always wanted to try to ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children – two, maximum,” he said.

“I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed.

“Surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

