Burns survivor and ultramarathon woman Turia Pitt has announced she is expecting her second child.

Pitt and partner Michael Hoskin shared home videos of their growing family as they announced on Instagram they were expecting “Baby #2”.

The baby will be a sibling to firstborn Hakavai, who turns two this year.

“When Michael and I want to share big news, I insist on creating a Beyonce-inspired video montage,” Pitt posted on Saturday.

“Baby #2, we can’t wait to meet you.”

She added: “PS I promise we’ll find you a more appropriate name soon.”

Footage of the young family shows Pitt and Hoskin kissing and cuddling on a balcony, playing with Hakavai and attending an ultrasound appointment where a big screen gave a glimpse of their baby.

A super-fit Pitt also shows off her growing baby bump in the post, which attracted plenty of support from fellow sportswomen and Australian celebrities.

“OMG! Congratulations! Another one through to the keeper,” champion surfer Layne Beachley wrote.

Supermodel Megan Gale posted: “Beautiful news! Congrats guys.”

Pitt and Hoskin welcomed their firstborn in December 2017, six years after the Pitt suffered burns to 65 per cent of her body in a bushfire in Western Australia.

Then aged 24, Pitt was competing in a 100 kilometre ultra marathon in 2011 when she was caught in the flames.

She lost seven fingers, endured six months in hospital and spent two years in recovery, enduring over 200 operations.

In a 2017 blog a month before giving birth, Pitt wrote that people were asking her whether she was “nervous” about the arrival of her first child.

“With any big change approaching, there’s a certain element of uncertainty. And when you know that you’re going to experience pain, that can be pretty scary,” she wrote.

“I write a list of all the bad things that could happen – it’s going to hurt, I don’t know if I can do it, what if I can’t handle the pain.

“Then I write a list of all the good things – how grateful I am to still be here, to have a beautiful partner like Michael…That one day I’ll be able to watch him surfing, diving and hanging with Michael.

“I could look at it in the negative way, or the empowering way.

“If I look at it in the empowering way, I feel better – so that’s the way I choose.”