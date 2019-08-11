Miley Cyrus is shaking off her split from husband Liam Hemsworth after less than eight months of marriage in emphatic style, hitting Lake Como with reality star Kaitlynn Carter.

On August 10, the same day a rep announced it is “best” Cyrus and Hemsworth “lovingly take this time apart”, the singer went large with a series of Instagram posts from the Italian holiday spot.

She shared clips of herself dancing in a white bikini, emerging from a pool and raising a toast to her 97 million followers.

“Mute me if you don’t want spammed,” the Mother’s Daughter star captioned a snap of her in a cane chair, wearing a pensive expression and no wedding ring.

It drew a fast response on social media. “Tell me ya’ll didn’t break up,” said another, while a second asked, “Please tell me what happened with Liam. What went wrong?”

Good question. The breakup announcement suggested duelling schedules and different personalities may have driven the pair apart.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” Cyrus’ rep said.

“Please respect their process and privacy.”

Privacy seemed one thing Miley, 26, isn’t fussed about.

According to Entertainment Tonight, she and The Hills star Carter, 30, “got up close … and very personal” during their getaway at Como’s $3080-a-night Il Sereno hotel.

Cyrus and Carter “cuddled and kissed” poolside , said People, which quoted a source as saying the women are “just having fun” together.

Carter is also getting over a marriage split. A week ago she and fellow reality TV star Brody Jenner, 35, announced they have “amicably” separated after getting married last June.

Jenner was first to comment on a selfie Carter posted with Cyrus with them both in bathers. “Rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby,” she captioned it. He replied, “Hot girl summer 🔥.”

The pair’s bonding in Italy sparked headlines of a ‘rebound’ holiday.

Hemsworth, 29, is also taking a beach break. Last week he was snapped surfing with brother Chris Hemsworth at Byron Bay.

He shared three photos including one of him paddling out to a break, but the main response from fans was to ask The Hunger Games star what was happening with Cyrus.

“Who else thinks Miley and Liam are split … since she went nuts again?” asked a Hemsworth follower.

“I’m not a smart man but I think Miley might be mad at you bra,” wrote another cryptically.

Cyrus was unsmiling during their last public outing, a June 6 St Laurent show in Malibu, although in August’s edition of Elle she praised her “complex and modern and new” relationship.

“I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f—-g apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.

“People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f—–g good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth were teenagers when they met in 2009 on the set of romantic drama The Last Song.

Their on-again, off-again relationship included a 2012 broken engagement before they wed last December in a super private ceremony at their Tennessee home.

On Valentine’s Day, newlywed Cyrus shared wedding photos showing her custom-made Vivienne Westwood dress and kisses with her groom.

“My Valentine every single day,” she wrote of Hemsworth.

“Thank you for always bending down to hug me … I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you!”

Hemsworth told US talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan the low-key and casual event was “really” special: “We know how we feel about each other. We just wanted to do something simple and organic.”

While Hemsworth posted a series of photos with his wife on June 2 – with captions including “Abs like a Ninja Turtle” – Cyrus has kept her husband off her social feed since May.

The last photos she shared of them were from the Met Gala, when she also posted a video of the pair dancing to Cher’s Believe: