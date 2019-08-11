‘Ever-evolving’ relationship: Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus announce split

Hollywood glamour couple Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have reportedly separated after less than a year of marriage.

A representative for Cyrus told People magazine in a statement that “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time”.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

“They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.

“Please respect their process and privacy.”

Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, wed in December 2018 after almost a decade of on-again-off-again dating and a month after their Malibu home burnt down in November after the Californian bushfires.

Earlier this month she described her relationship with the Australian as “unique” in an interview with Elle magazine.

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique.

“And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it.

“I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word,” Cyrus told the July issue of the magazine.

Cyrus rose to fame on the Disney show Hannah Montana and went on to sell 22 million albums and 55 million singles worldwide.

Hemsworth began his career on Australian soap Neighbours and eventually followed his brother Chris to Hollywood where he landed roles in movies including the Hunger Games: Mockingjay and The Expendables.

