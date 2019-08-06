Put it down to good karma.
The Byron Bay ‘murfers’ – mothers who surf – taken down in a brutal Vanity Fair story that drew global attention and debate a month ago have all moved on, beautiful lives intact.
The glossy US magazine devoted huge space to the women and their picture-perfect dusty rose knits, wide-legged beige pants and tousle-headed children in a fascinating, snaky piece that asked if living the dream is possible in reality or just on Instagram.
As Vanity Fair put it, the ‘murfers’ are Byron Bay’s “mid-tier family lifestyle micro-influencer[s], which, if you don’t know, is a thing”.
The story slammed them – with mother of five Courtney Adamo getting particular heat – for using sponsored posts and paid collaborations to sell a consumer-free life.
It roasted them for not allowing their children (Zephyr, Koa, Coco, Autumn, Wilkie) screen time but sharing the same kids’ personal moments on social media. It pilloried them for promoting a simple life only made possible by being rich.
Everyone weighed in. The ABC slammed the influencers for painting an unrealistic version of Byron life. Sites like Whimn and Mamma Mia had their say about what Vanity Fair got wrong.
“I say hats off,” wrote the Sydney Morning Herald’s lifestyle editor Sarah Berry.
“If I, too, could afford a cleaner, a $10,000 oven and could manage to keep porridge and snot stains off my tops and only have strategically unstyled holes in my clothes, then I bloody well would.”
But while the rest of us rose up in defence of Vanity Fair’s victims, it seems they didn’t need our help.
In fact, if their Instagram accounts – I know, necessary irony – are anything to go by, the story caused nary a ripple in their charmed circle.
Or maybe they’re just so evolved that they made a Michelle Obama pact and all went high when a major magazine went low.
Rather than fall from grace, Adamo increased her Instagram followers from 250k to 262k.
She also got out of Dodge, heading to the US for her younger brother’s Washington wedding, according to her feed which she saturated with photos of sunsets and captions about clam digging for supper.
Adamo and family then flew on to London and Italy, where they managed to get a reservation at impossible-to-reserve Da Adolfo in Positano, ate gelato in colour-coded togs and never looked over-tired once.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Courtney Adamo (@courtneyadamo) on
Aimee Winchester, who runs a women’s and children’s clothing line, didn’t miss a beat for her 87.1k followers.
She and her husband took their children – five, like Adamo – to the Shangri-La Fijian for a winter getaway.
“Been talking to my girls a lot about HIGH vibrations,” Winchester, who dropped careful mention of an airline into her Insta snaps, captioned a photo of three of her daughters jumping into the sea.
“Everything in the universe has an energy and that energy vibrates at a certain frequency. By having kind thoughts, kind words to say and being kind to yourself and others you RAISE your vibration!”
Similarly, naturopath Amanda Callan bounced back from Vanity Fair by posting about healthy food (omelettes with peas and mint, nettle tea, al fresco roasted pumpkins) and inspirational sayings: “Nothing changes if nothing changes.”
View this post on Instagram
The 6 fundamental principles of naturopathic medicine:⠀ ⠀ 🌱The Healing Power of Nature⠀ -Trust in the body’s inherent wisdom to heal itself.⠀ ⠀ 🌱Identify and Treat the Causes⠀ -Look beyond the symptoms to the underlying cause.⠀ ⠀ 🌱First Do No Harm⠀ -Utilise the most natural, least invasive and least toxic therapies.⠀ ⠀ 🌱Doctor as Teacher⠀ -Educate patients in the steps to achieving and maintaining health.⠀ ⠀ 🌱Treat the Whole Person⠀ -View the body as an integrated whole in all its physical and spiritual dimensions.⠀ ⠀ 🌱Prevention⠀ -Focus on overall health, wellness and disease prevention.⠀ ⠀ CONSULTS beginning 7th of August @ Southport, DM for appointments x ⠀ ⠀ Photo in my happy herb shed by @ameliafullarton for the loves @shopdoen 😘
A post shared by Amanda Callan (@amanda.naturopathy) on
Sisters Mia and Hana Taninaka, who share an “ethical” children’s linen line, also seemed super unfazed by their global bashing.
Mia’s Insta feed, which she posts to a handful of times a week, has been added to with snaps of children in morning sun, surfboards, art work, breastfeeding (in a very ‘murfer’ bodysuit) and ‘me’ time.
View this post on Instagram
Me time ☺️.. In the studio painting, listening to podcasts that kick me up the butt, singing songs, chatting to myself. It’s really hard to create that time for yourself when you have kids, studies, responsibilities, errands to run, lives to lead. @jasson.salisbury and I have been trying to be more disciplined so we can get everything done, have some time to ourselves and still be present, and focused with the kids. So now instead of attempting to do long days in the studio, and then not having that chance again for another week, I get a couple of hours each day with no kids and then we switch. So far so good 🌸 A quick meditation at the beginning might seem like I’m using up precious time, but for me it sets up a good foundation for being productive, creative & present in whatever I’m doing that day 😊
A post shared by Mia Taninaka (@miaeatswolves) on
Expecting twin girls next month, Hana has her bassinet ready for them to share, enjoying a baby lunch in her honour and musing on how she wants to give birth: “Mamas, we’re bloody incredible.”
View this post on Instagram
Set up the bassinet for the girls today. Just one, that I’m imagining they’re just going to snuggle up in there and sleep together and be all cute. I could also be tripping 🤪, but I’m running with cute sleeping baby cuddly twins. #32weeks
A post shared by Hana Taninaka (@hanataninaka) on