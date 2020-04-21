Over the next few days the topic of Mother’s Day is certain to arise. “Oh, no gifts! I’m just happy having time with my children,” the significant woman in your life is likely to say.

My advice: don’t believe her. Especially in a year when it is going to be difficult to all hang out together on May 10 for a family gathering.

Most mothers – especially those who have kids between 8 months and 21 – dream about having just one day home alone.

No homework to advise upon. No meals to cook. Just mum, singing into her microphone hairbrush as she runs the bath and plays her old Joni Mitchell albums.

Mothers are very good at telling fibs. They are also quite clever at smiling warmly when the kids present her with a pair of heated booties or a knife-sharpening set.

But the giveaway is when you give her a beautiful book she TRULY adores. Just watch her face light up. The joy. The sincerity. The pleasure. Now, wasn’t that worth it?

Still: The Slow Home

Natalie Walton

The perfect “gentle living” book for our times, Still explores how our domestic environments can help us take life a little slower, eliminate stress from our living spaces, and bring more light ad fresh air into our homes.

Based around interviews with people who, in Walton’s view, have successfully captured this intent, the book honours their aesthetics and reminds us how easy it is to create your own oasis.

Design Lives Here

Penny Craswell

For mums who love interior decorating and renovating, this collection of Australian residential projects and the materials, furnishings and the artworks that bring them to life is a must-buy.

From converted lofts in Fitzroy to amazing new builds in Gerringong, this book will inspire anyone about to embark on their own Grand Designs-esque journey.

Hermes: Heavenly Days

Alice Charbin and Rachael Canepari

For nearly 20 years French illustrator Alice Charbin has created designs which feature on Hermes’ famous scarves.

This book recreates the magic of Charbin’s work and celebrates her contribution to the company across 300 images.

Fans of fashion and design will especially love this one.

The Land Gardeners: Cut Flowers

Bridget Elworthy and Henrietta Courtauld

In 2012 friends Bridget Elsworthy and Henrietta Courtauld created their flower-growing and garden design business.

Based at Bridget’s country property in Oxfordshire, Land Gardeners has become a go-to design source for keen British gardeners, particularly those who want to grow flowers and need help with their flower beds.

We love the essence and character of this book; it is as much a story building a business building as it is a gorgeous spread of beautiful images.

Letters From Hollywood: Inside the Private World of Classic American Moviemaking

Rocky Lang and Barbara Hall

If your mum loves all things movies, then look no further for the perfect gift.

For many years, Lang and Hall have been writing books and articles about the Hollywood scene.

During their various research activities, they uncovered important documents of record via the hundreds of letters and notes directors, producers and actors over many years would send to one another.

This superb collection, which includes photos of the actual letters, will keep readers enthralled for hours.

Corrie Perkin is a Melbourne journalist and bookseller whose Hawksburn shop is still open via mybookshop.com.au. My Bookshop is also taking book orders on 03 9824 2990