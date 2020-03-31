Coronavirus reading: Books to feed your stay-at-home baking fix

One of the few pluses of the current health crisis is the amount of baking that’s going on in the kitchens of Australia

Our friends tell us they are trying bread-baking for the first time. Others say they are revisiting their mother/grandmother/great aunt’s recipe collections.

Meanwhile Instagram, House Party and other social media outlets reveal a national new-found passion for cooking our own cakes, bread, biscuits, pastries, tortes and tarts.

If you feel the baking bug bite, here are three new cookbooks we think might inspire you to new culinary heights, Happy mixing!

Beatrix Bakes, by Natalie Paull

Beatrix Bakes opened in 2011, and the little North Melbourne shop quickly became a culinary destination.

Nat Paull is the baker in charge, and each day from her ovens emerge the most exquisite cakes, slices, cheesecakes, pastries – and so much more.

The shop’s doors are currently closed for obvious government regulatory reasons, but you can still order online. And if you would like to try cooking some of Nat’s famous treats, we recommend Beatrix Bakes, her first cookbook.

With more than 70 recipes, this beautifully-presented book is a must-have for cookbook fans.

Now For Something Sweet, by The Monday Morning Cooking Club

Sydney’s Monday Morning Cooking Club is back with its fourth cookbook – and what a treat for those who love their puddings and cakes!

These talented home cooks continue to honor their Jewish traditions and European heritages; as with their earlier books, many of the recipes in this new book have been handed down through generations. We love the premise behind the MMCC, and its goal to raise money for Australian charities via cookbook sales.

What a very sound and community-minded reason to buy a copy of this book. Not to mention the cakes and slices.

Aran: Recipes and Stories From A Bakery In The Heart Of Scotland By Flora Shedden

“Aran”, is the Scottish Gaelic word for “bread” or “loaf”. An appropriate name, then, for talented young baker Flora Shedden’s business adventure – an artisan bakery in Dunkeld, in Highland Perthshire.

From this charming and rustic shopfront, Flora and her team create baking magic – from their own breads, crossaints, biscuits and sponges, to sweet treats for the pantry, their recipes are a gift. Get those rolling pins a’ready!

Corrie Perkin is a Melbourne journalist and bookseller whose Hawksburn shop My Bookshop is still open via mybookshop.com.au and taking book orders on 03 9824 2990